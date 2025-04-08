DNR adds 27 Minnesota counties to burn restrictions list

article

The Brief The Minnesota DNR is adding 27 counties to the state's burn restrictions list Tuesday morning as warm and dry weather persists. Burn restrictions continue in 15 other counties, including five of the seven in the Twin Cities metro area. DNR officials say burn restrictions are the best way to prevent wildfires.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday it's adding 27 counties to the state’s burn restrictions list.

DNR officials say as warm and dry weather increases across the state, burn restrictions will continue to increase Tuesday and into next week. They say fire from burning vegetative debris is the state’s No. 1 cause of wildfires. Burning restrictions help reduce the risk for wildfires.

Here is a look at the 27 counties being added to the list as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. They cover most of central and northern Minnesota.

Aitkin

Becker

Beltrami

Carlton

Cass

Clay

Clearwater

Crow Wing

Douglas

Grant

Hubbard

Itasca

Kittson

Mahnomen

Marshall

Normam

Otter Tail

Pennington

Polk

Pope

Red Lake

Southern St. Louis County

Stevens

Traverse

Wadena

Wilkin

Roseau

Counties still under burn restrictions

The DNR already had burn restrictions in effect in 15 Minnesota counties, including five of the seven in the Twin Cites metro area.

Anoka

Benton

Chisago

Hennepin

Isanti

Kanabec

Mille Lacs

Morrison

Pine

Ramsey

Sherburne

Stearns

Todd

Washington

Wright

DNR officials say they will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in the 42 counties under burn restrictions until they are lifted.

With burn restrictions in place, DNR officials say composting, chipping or taking your brush to area collection sites are the best options.