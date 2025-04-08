DNR adds 27 Minnesota counties to burn restrictions list
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday it's adding 27 counties to the state’s burn restrictions list.
DNR officials say as warm and dry weather increases across the state, burn restrictions will continue to increase Tuesday and into next week. They say fire from burning vegetative debris is the state’s No. 1 cause of wildfires. Burning restrictions help reduce the risk for wildfires.
What counties are being added?
Here is a look at the 27 counties being added to the list as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. They cover most of central and northern Minnesota.
- Aitkin
- Becker
- Beltrami
- Carlton
- Cass
- Clay
- Clearwater
- Crow Wing
- Douglas
- Grant
- Hubbard
- Itasca
- Kittson
- Mahnomen
- Marshall
- Normam
- Otter Tail
- Pennington
- Polk
- Pope
- Red Lake
- Southern St. Louis County
- Stevens
- Traverse
- Wadena
- Wilkin
- Roseau
Counties still under burn restrictions
The DNR already had burn restrictions in effect in 15 Minnesota counties, including five of the seven in the Twin Cites metro area.
- Anoka
- Benton
- Chisago
- Hennepin
- Isanti
- Kanabec
- Mille Lacs
- Morrison
- Pine
- Ramsey
- Sherburne
- Stearns
- Todd
- Washington
- Wright
DNR officials say they will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in the 42 counties under burn restrictions until they are lifted.
What if I need to get rid of yard waste?
With burn restrictions in place, DNR officials say composting, chipping or taking your brush to area collection sites are the best options.
