St. Paul Public Schools offering temporary virtual learning starting Thursday, Jan. 22

The Brief The St. Paul Public Schools District is offering a temporary virtual learning option that will begin on Thursday, Jan. 22. Officials say this is in response to safety concerns related to the increased presence of federal agents in the Twin Cities. There will be no school on Tuesday, Jan. 20, or on Wednesday, Jan. 21, as staff prepare for virtual learning. There is also no class on Monday, Jan. 19, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



These additional days off will give educators time to prepare for the temporary virtual learning, the district says.

Minneapolis Public Schools began offering E-learning through Feb. 12, immediately after the fatal ICE agent shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

St. Paul Public Schools temporary virtual learning

What we know:

Registration for temporary virtual learning will begin on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Officials say the option is different from the SPPS Online School, and that students will learn remotely with teachers and students from their current school temporarily.

What we don't know:

Officials have not indicated how long St. Paul Public Schools will offer temporary virtual learning.

Minneapolis Public Schools offering E-learning through Feb. 12

The other side:

Minneapolis Public Schools are giving their students the option to learn from home for at least the next month in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

Marcia Howard, the President of the Minneapolis Federation of Educators, said students are being given the option to learn from home through Reb. 12. She says the teachers’ federation brought the idea to the school district.

Typically, learning from home is offered only the event of severe weather.

"MPS is going to be offering an option for students to learn from home until February 12. This is an OPTION and exactly what so many families need right now. MFE members brought this to MPS and MPS listened. Let’s stay strong together Minneapolis," Howard said.

ICE operations in Minnesota

The backstory:

Thousands of ICE agents are carrying out deportations in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

Since the surge of ICE in Minnesota, there have been increasing confrontations between protesters and ICE officers.

A Minneapolis woman, 37-year-old Renee Good, was fatally shot by an ICE agent in the city on Jan. 7. That agent is claiming self-defense, a claim that is being rebuked by local leaders.

READ MORE: ICE in Minnesota: Civil investigation into Renee Good's death

Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, suffered internal bleeding to the torso, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

DHS has not shared Ross' condition nor have officials expanded on his injuries. It's unclear how extensive the bleeding was. On the day of the shooting, federal officials had said he was treated at a hospital and released that day after being hit by the vehicle, but did not expand on his injuries.

Videos from the scene showed Ross walking away after the incident. DHS has said Ross shot Good in "self-defense" but local officials and witnesses disputed that claim.

Ross was previously injured in a separate incident in June 2025 in Bloomington. He was dragged by a vehicle driven by a suspect, which resulted in dozens of stitches and hospital care.