LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Emergency order not issued in ICE lawsuit; student walkout planned

Federal immigration agents continue their operation in Minnesota on Wednesday, exactly a week after an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in her vehicle in Minneapolis.

11 a.m. - Local leaders to speak on ICE operations at noon

Local and state leaders will hold a news conference at noon on Wednesday to discuss "escalating lawless and reckless ICE activity" and will announce weekly community briefings.

Those attending this news conference include: Minneapolis Councilmember Aurin Chowdhury, Minneapolis Councilmember Jason Chavez, Rep. Mike Howard (DFL - Richfield), Sen. Doron Clark (DFL-Minneapolis), Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley, Minneapolis Council President Elliott Payne, Minneapolis School Board Chair Collin Beachy.

The press conference is scheduled for noon.

10:30 a.m. - Articles of impeachment for Walz

Articles of impeachment for Gov. Tim Walz have been drafted. Rep. Mike Wiener told FOX 9: "The taxpayers have been frauded of an estimated $9 billion. They are demanding accountability of their elected officials. No one is above the law and our constitution gives us the tools hold the governor accountable for ‘corrupt conduct.’"

Meanwhile, at the national level, Rep. Robin Kelly and other Democrats spoke on articles of impeachment against DHS Sec. Kristi Noem.

9:30 a.m. - Vigil for Renee Good

Faith leaders are holding a vigil for Renee Good, marking one week since she was fatally shot by an ICE officer exactly one week ago.



9:14 a.m. – Hearing ended

The hearing concluded Wednesday morning. The government is required to respond by Monday, Jan. 19, with the State of Minnesota reply due by Thursday, Jan. 22. Oral arguments in the case will likely be scheduled before the end of the month.

Among the evidence the State of Minnesota may ultimately request from the federal government as part of the discovery is the training material used to train these agents during a short period of time, though the DOJ legal team is skeptical of turning over that material in short order.

8:58 a.m. - ICE lawsuit hearing: Judge won't grant TRO today

Judge Menendez on Wednesday said she will not grant the emergency TRO today. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office requested the emergency TRO.

8:55 a.m. - ICE lawsuit hearing: DOJ asks to slow process

The U.S. Department of Justice is asking for a slower legal process – handling this case more like the Tincher/ACLU lawsuit as a preliminary injunction rather than an emergency restraining order. Brian Carter of the Minnesota Attorney General's Office is demanding TRO now to stop "harm that is actively occurring, in fact escalating." He continued, "The harm is happening, the court can stop it and should stop it with the TRO."

8:50 a.m. - Hearing underway in ICE lawsuit

The State of Minnesota attorney is sharing new harmful incidents they've learned about since they filed the paperwork, including an apparent reference to a FOX 9 story about the warrantless entry of breaking down door to arrest an individual who had an upcoming ICE meeting. The state is asking for an immediate TRO for some form of relief and to "Lower the temperature."

"What is needed most of all right now is a pause, the temperature needs to be lowered now," Brian Carter, of the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, said.

7:15 a.m. - Frey defends his comments after ICE shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined FOX News' program "FOX and Friends" on Wednesday morning to discuss the rhetoric he used following the shooting of Renee Good, including dropping the F-bomb, as well as ICE's occupation in Minneapolis.

Frey stood by his message for ICE to "get the f*** out of Minneapolis" and he called for a full and fair investigation into Good's shooting.

"I may have disagreements with some people that are part of your audience, but I hope people can trust that I love my city … This whole chaos that's taking place – it's setting us back," Frey said.

6 a.m. - Lawsuit to end ICE operations in Twin Cities

A hearing will be held this morning in the lawsuit filed by the State of Minnesota and the Twin Cities, which is trying to put an end to ICE operations in the state.

A federal judge will hold a status conference to lay out the facts and timelines for the case moving forward. The hearing begins at 8:30 a.m. Then at noon, local leaders will highlight what they call "escalating lawless and reckless" activity by ICE and announce routine community briefings to share updates on ICE operations. This all comes as tensions between protesters and ICE agents continue to flare up.

The lawsuit calls for dramatic changes to how ICE agents conduct immigration enforcement. The state of Minnesota, as well as Minneapolis and St. Paul are asking the court to declare what ICE is doing in the state "unconstitutional and unlawful."

Since DHS launched "Operation Metro Surge" at the beginning of December, the number of federal agents in the Twin Cities has exploded to more than 3,000. But state and city leaders are growing increasingly concerned about the escalation of aggressive tactics by ICE agents. The lawsuit claims ongoing immigration enforcement is having a negative impact on everyday Minnesotans, leading schools and businesses to close. Meanwhile, people's social media feeds are filled with videos of masked agents conducting militarized raids and massive protests, as well as videos documenting the violent arrests of people.

The lawsuit calls for federal agents to stop using what city and state leaders are calling excessive force, which includes making threats of violence, pointing guns at individuals, body slamming and chokeholds to restrain people.

The lawsuit also wants ICE agents to stop wearing masks during raids and be required to wear body cameras.