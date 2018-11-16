School lunch shaming decreasing, but still a problem in Minnesota
The number of school children who are at risk of getting lunch shamed is going down according to new information released by Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid.
BDPA to host annual awards ceremony for students in IT
BDPA Twin Cities is focused on championing the next generation of IT leadership by connecting members and students with cutting edge technologies and education.
Classroom role models
A new study shows students of color perform better when they have at least on teacher of color.
Minnesota students among top in nation on ACT tests
Minnesota students scored above the national average on the ACT college entrance exam and best among 19 states where at least 90 percent of teens took the test.
8 Minnesota schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2018, the U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday.
Minnesota contractors can't find qualified workers
New survey results validate what many job sites are already feeling, namely, 80 percent of contractors across the country report it’s difficult to find qualified workers.
Colleges ask for a share of future salary in lieu of student loans
As more students balk at the debt loads they face after graduation, some colleges are offering an alternative: We'll pay your tuition if you offer us a percentage of your future salary.
University of Minnesota's Bell Museum now open in St. Paul, Minn.
Todd Walker checked out the University of Minnesota's new Bell Museum in St. Paul, now open to the public.
Path to College Walk: North Minneapolis youth aim high
Minnesota's achievement gap ranks among the worst in the nation and the gap is more pronounced on the city's north side. For many students, the dream of going to college can sadly be seen as an unattainable one. But one group is trying to change all that.
Path to College Walk in Minneapolis
For many students, the dream of going to college can sadly be seen as an unattainable one. But one group is trying to change all that.
Wayzata school board votes to redistrict, impacting about 500 students
The school board in Wayzata, Minnesota, voted Monday to move forward with a controversial plan that impacts hundreds of students.
Wayzata schools plan to redraw districts - again
A new school is a sign of growth, but as Wayzata residents are seeing, it can also stir up controversy due to boundary changes.
Minnesota high school graduation rate hits new high
The overall high school graduation rate in Minnesota has reached a new high of 82.7 percent, and state education officials say the numbers are showing improvement in closing the gap between white and minority students.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donates $33 million to help send 1,000 Dreamers to college
With his newly minted title as the world’s richest person, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos announced on Friday that he is donating a piece of his $108 billion fortune to fund 1,000 college scholarships for “Dreamers.”
McNally Smith College of Music closing due to lack of funds
It’s the end of an era for the popular music school. The McNally Smith College of Music has announced it is closing after more than 30 years cultivating musical talent.
New flex position keeping kids from falling behind
A new flex position helps kids from falling behind.
DeVos planning to scrap Obama rules on campus sexual assault
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos declared on Thursday that "the era of `rule by letter' is over" as she announced plans to change the way colleges and universities handle allegations of sexual assault on campus.
State may change how it evaluates school performance
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota officials have drafted a plan that would change how the state evaluates school performance.
Latest test scores show large achievement gaps in Twin Cities schools
The latest test results released by the state of Minnesota show a stubborn problem persists: an achievement gap between white and minority students, with experts and educators saying the latest results show more needs to be done to address the issue.
Photos of teacher panhandling for school supplies go viral
An elementary school teacher in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is drawing worldwide attention because she has been panhandling for money to pay for school supplies.