Classroom role models
video

Classroom role models

A new study shows students of color perform better when they have at least on teacher of color.

Path to College Walk: North Minneapolis youth aim high

Path to College Walk: North Minneapolis youth aim high

Minnesota's achievement gap ranks among the worst in the nation and the gap is more pronounced on the city's north side. For many students, the dream of going to college can sadly be seen as an unattainable one. But one group is trying to change all that. 

Minnesota high school graduation rate hits new high

Minnesota high school graduation rate hits new high

The overall high school graduation rate in Minnesota has reached a new high of 82.7 percent, and state education officials say the numbers are showing improvement in closing the gap between white and minority students.