St. Paul mayor, Minnesota Wild unveil $600M renovation plan for downtown arena complex

St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her and the Minnesota Wild have reached a framework agreement on a $600 million renovation plan for Grand Casino Arena, RiverCentre, and Roy Wilkins Auditorium, setting up a major funding request at the State Capitol this legislative session.

Grand Casino Arena complex funding plan details

What we know:

The proposal calls for extensive upgrades to the arena complex, with costs shared by the state, city and the Wild.

The total project is estimated at $600 million, including $450 million for the Grand Casino Arena and $150 million for the RiverCentre and Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Under the framework, the city plans to finance $162.5 million for the arena by using a half-cent sales tax extension, while the Minnesota Wild will privately fund $162.5 million. Another $75 million for the Roy Wilkins Auditorium will be funded through a partnership between the city and the Wild.

The city and the Wild are also seeking $200 million from the State Legislature, with $125 million for the arena and $75 million for the Roy Wilkins Auditorium and RiverCentre. The Wild has agreed to cover any project overruns and will continue managing the arena with an extended lease, according to a press release.

The backstory:

In March 2025, city leaders and team officials went to state lawmakers asking for $384 million in state funding to pay for half of a planned $769 million renovation project.

That pitch came up short and city officials later revised their plan, downgrading the project to a $400 million renovation with only a $50 million ask in state funding. But that revised request also failed to make its way into the budget.

What they're saying:

"Grand Casino Arena is one of the largest city-owned assets, and we are responsible for making sure it continues to anchor our downtown and economy," Her said in a statement. "This agreement ensures our facilities remain competitive — attracting top performers, cultural events, and, of course, sports. Above all, I am committed to being a good steward of taxpayer dollars.

"This framework is the most sustainable path to finish this project while honoring that responsibility. I am grateful to Craig and the Minnesota Wild for their commitment to investing in our city and for being a key partner in revitalizing downtown Saint Paul. Now we will take this proposal to the legislature and ask for their support. I look forward to that conversation."

Wild owner Craig Leipold said the 25-year-old arena is due for modernization.

"Grand Casino Arena has been home to the Minnesota Wild since 2000. This arena is one of the most important economic engines driving Saint Paul’s economy. It’s booked 150 nights a year with events and entertainment – more than any other venue in Minnesota," Leipold said.

"Like any 25-year-old building, it’s ready for an update and we’re ready to invest – in the fan and visitor experience, in the event space, in safety and accessibility. We are thrilled that Mayor Her shares our vision for creating an improved entertainment district in downtown St. Paul and is moving this project forward."

What we don't know:

A timeline for the renovation has not yet been announced, and additional details about the legislative proposal have not been released.