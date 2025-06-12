No state funding secured for Xcel Energy Center renovation this time around

The Brief The Xcel Energy Center came out empty-handed from Minnesota’s legislative session once again. The City of St. Paul and the Minnesota Wild leadership have been pushing for state funds for major renovations for years.



The Xcel Energy Center is nearly 25 years old. Local leaders said the arena needs a major overhaul. Local officials said it is a priority for the city and important for the revitalization of the area. However, they failed to convince the Minnesota Legislature this time around.

State funding for Xcel Energy Center renovation

The backstory:

According to the city, the arena’s lifespan was intended to be 25 years. From the initial ask for state bond funding a couple of years ago, the amount requested has ranged from $2 million to nearly $400 million. Most recently, landing on a $50 million ask with the city and Wild planning to cover the rest.

The requests have not only been a moving target in terms of the dollar amount requested, but also in scope.

What they're saying:

Plus, this project was up against many others across the state. Minnesota lawmakers said there was a focus on passing critical functional infrastructure projects, including water and roads.

In response to this outcome, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and the Minnesota Wild sent FOX 9 this statement and said they will continue the work.

"The arena complex welcomes people from across our region and drives economic vitality in our capital city. We’ll keep working alongside state lawmakers and community partners to ensure this vital statewide asset is modernized to meet today’s needs, and sustained as a vibrant hub that benefits residents, visitors, and our regional economy alike."