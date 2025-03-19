St. Paul asking $384 million from state for Xcel Energy Center renovations

article

The Brief The Minnesota Wild and City of St. Paul are seeking the state to pay for 50% of a $769 million renovation project. The project includes updates to Xcel Energy Center, Roy Wilkins Auditorium and the RiverCentre convention area. Wild owner Craig Leipold and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will submit a proposal to the Minnesota Legislature on Thursday.



The home of the Minnesota Wild needs a facelift, and officials with both Xcel Energy Center and the City of St. Paul are looking for the state to pay for at least half of it.

The total project is estimated at $769 million. It includes $150 million for Roy Wilkins Auditorium, and $50 million for the RiverCentre convention facility.

What St. Paul is asking for

Why you should care:

The city is asking the state to pay for about $384 million of the total project. Xcel Energy Center, a 25-year-old 18,000-seat arena used for Wild hockey games, concerts and other events, would receive about $569 million, or almost 74% of the project total.

The proposal calls for the Wild to cover about 30% of the cost, or $230 million. St. Paul and Ramsey County would split the other 20%, or about $153 million.

Wild owner Craig Leipold and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter are expected to unveil the proposal on Thursday to a House Capital Investment Committee at the Minnesota Legislature.

What officials are saying

Mayor Melvin Carter reacts:

Mayor Carter released a statement ahead of Thursday’s appearance at the Capitol.

"A renovated Arena Complex will breathe new life into our city, building on our efforts to attract more world-class events and opportunities for economic growth. This project will create jobs, bring more people downtown, and strengthen our standing as a premier destination to live, work, recreate, and do business," Carter said.

City officials also say since Xcel Energy Center was built in 200, the City of Minneapolis has received about $991 million in public funding for athletic complex construction and renovation. St. Paul has gotten $63 million, which went to the construction of CHS Field for the St. Paul Saints that opened in 2015.