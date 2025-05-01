Xcel Energy Center Complex renovation reduced to prioritize Wild arena

The Brief A previous pitch sought nearly $800 million to renovate the Xcel Energy Center, as well as fund upgrades to the Roy Wilkins Auditorium and RiverCentre in St. Paul. A revised proposal says a potential "Xcel Energy Center Arena Complex" renovation project could be reduced to prioritize a $488 million upgrade to Xcel, while temporarily pausing proposals for Roy Wilkins and the RiverCentre. Under the proposals, the city of St. Paul and the Minnesota Wild would pay half of the projected costs.



After 25 years in operation as the home of the Minnesota Wild and a host venue for events and concerts in the state’s capitol, Xcel Energy Center’s owners say it’s due for both mechanical overhauls and renovations to reclaim its "state-of-the-art" status.

But officials have since narrowed down their funding pitch to focus on the arena instead of a range of other projects that once included the RiverCentre and Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Proposed Xcel Energy Center Complex renovations

What we know:

An initial $769 million price tag sought renovations to all three facilities, with the state paying roughly 50% – or $384 million. The Wild would pay roughly 30%, or $230 million, while St. Paul and Ramsey County would split the remaining 20% – about $153 million.

However, a revised proposal on May 1, 2025, says leaders in St. Paul have narrowed the immediate scope of the "Xcel Energy Center Arena Complex" renovation project to prioritize a $488 million upgrade to Xcel, while temporarily pausing proposals for Roy Wilkins and the RiverCentre.

According to the revision, city and local partners would provide $200 million, while the Minnesota Wild would provide $238 million, plus any cost overruns for the rest of the renovation.

State funds would "help expand the north wall along 5th Street to improve the northeast entrance security area, increase ADA accessibility, reduce congestion in corridors and update restroom plumbing," according to the proposal.

Combined, the renovations are said to create a "modern, best-in-class facility" in the state of hockey.

Dig deeper:

Another proposal before Minnesota’s lawmakers would provide funding to upgrade CHS Field – home of the St. Paul Saints.

Under the bill, upgrades required by Major League Baseball would spend $8 million to improve locker rooms now that the Saints are part of the Twins minor league system.

Minnesota Wild owner, St. Paul Mayor back project

What they're saying:

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold have previously spoked favorably about the proposed renovations.



Leopold says the Wild want to change the concessions and alter some of the seating, creating more open spaces to watch games.

"We have 74 suites right now, we’ll probably have only 50," he previously told lawmakers about the proposal. "And that will create more opportunities for us to have different ways that fans can buy tickets and watch and view the game. The arena complex must be modernized to stay competitive… Not just with other NHL arenas and entertainment venues, but within our own market. 25 years and a global pandemic later, Xcel Energy Center is now at the end of its intended lifespan."