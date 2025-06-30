New name for the Xcel Energy Center announced

The Brief The home of the Minnesota Wild will become Grand Casino Arena later this year. The arena has been known as the Xcel Energy Center since it opened in 2000. The name change comes as local leaders are pushing for major renovations.



Minnesota Sports and Entertainment announced Monday they have chosen a new name for the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Grand Casino Arena

What we know:

The Xcel Energy Center will become the Grand Casino Arena starting in September. Minnesota Sports and Entertainment said it has reached a 14-year deal with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe for the naming rights of the arena.

The arena is the home of the Minnesota Wild and hosts dozens of concerts and events each year.

Grand Casino Arena rendering (Minnesota Sports and Entertainment)

Xcel partnership ending

The backstory:

The Wild announced earlier this year that the naming rights partnership with Xcel would expire this summer. The arena has been known as the Xcel Energy Center since it opened in 2000.

The team did reach a separate deal with Xcel Energy, and said the company will still have a presence in the arena and on the online platform for the team.

Xcel renovations

Big picture view:

The City of St. Paul and the Minnesota Wild pushed for state funds to pay for needed renovations at the arena. Leaders were seeking $50 million from the state, with an agreement that the city and team would cover additional costs.

However, funding for the arena did not make this year's budget agreement.

In a statement, the team and Mayor Melvin Carter said they would keep pushing for money for the arena.