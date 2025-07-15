Nelly, Ja Rule and Ying Yang Twins coming to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Nelly with special guests Ja Rule, Mýa, and the Ying Yang Twins are the final acts announced for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series.
What we know:
Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly, along with rapper Ja Rule, R&B pop artist Mýa and the Ying Yang Twins, will perform at the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Tickets range in price from $54 to $86.25 for reserved seating, and $108 to $121.75 for the party deck. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 18. You can buy them through etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025
Dig deeper:
Here is the complete lineup for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series.
- Thursday, Aug. 21: Old Dominion
- Friday, Aug. 22: Meghan Trainor
- Saturday, Aug. 23: Atmosphere & Friends
- Sunday, Aug. 24: Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls; Yes We Are Tour
- Monday, Aug. 25: Happy Together Tour
- Tuesday, Aug. 26: Def Leppard
- Wednesday, Aug. 27: Hank Williams Jr.
- Thursday, Aug. 28: Steve Miller Band
- Friday, Aug. 29: Avett Brothers and The Milk Carton Kids
- Saturday, Aug. 30: Nelly with special guests
- Monday, Sept. 1: Rock and Roll Playhouse with Bri and the Anti-Heroes.
The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Fair.