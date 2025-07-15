Nelly, Ja Rule and Ying Yang Twins coming to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

article

The Brief Nelly with special guests Ja Rule, Mýa and the Ying Yang Twins, will perform at the Grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 30. Ticket prices start at $54 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 18. This is the final show announced for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series.



Nelly coming to Minnesota State Fair

What we know:

Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly, along with rapper Ja Rule, R&B pop artist Mýa and the Ying Yang Twins, will perform at the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Tickets range in price from $54 to $86.25 for reserved seating, and $108 to $121.75 for the party deck. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 18. You can buy them through etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.