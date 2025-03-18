Steve Miller Band coming to Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Steve Miller Band is coming to the Minnesota State Fair this summer.
Steve Miller Band at Grandstand
Local perspective:
Steve Miller Band with special guest The Rascals will be performing at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series on Aug. 28. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 21. Tickets range in price from $54-86.25 for reserved seating and $108-121.75 for the party deck.
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025
Dig deeper:
Here are the acts that have been announced for the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series for 2025. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
- Thursday, Aug. 21: Old Dominion
- Sunday, Aug. 24: Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls; Yes We Are Tour
- Monday, Aug. 25: Happy Together Tour
- Tuesday, Aug. 26: Def Leppard
- Thursday, Aug. 28: Steve Miller Band
The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.