Steve Miller Band coming to Minnesota State Fair

The Brief Steve Miller Band is the latest show to be announced for the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series. The band will perform on Aug. 28. Tickets go on sale on Friday.



Local perspective:

Steve Miller Band with special guest The Rascals will be performing at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series on Aug. 28. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 21. Tickets range in price from $54-86.25 for reserved seating and $108-121.75 for the party deck.

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025

Dig deeper:

Here are the acts that have been announced for the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series for 2025. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.