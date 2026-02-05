Surge fact check: ICE detainer numbers in Minnesota don't add up

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security claims there are 1,360 deportable criminals in Minnesota's custody. Local officials and FOX 9's investigation show much lower numbers. ICE detainers are a key factor in reducing federal agents in Minnesota, according to Homeland Security officials.



Questions are being raised about the accuracy of deportable criminal numbers in Minnesota as federal and local figures don't match up.

ICE detainers under scrutiny

What we know:

Homeland Security officials have stated that there are more than 1,360 immigration detainers on individuals in Minnesota jails and prisons. However, local investigations reveal a much smaller figure.

State prisons have cooperated with ICE detainers, and recent videos show transfers, including that of Jaime Tirado-Hernandez, a convicted murderer. Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell has expressed skepticism about the federal numbers, calling them potentially misleading.

FOX 9's efforts to verify the numbers included reaching out to the state's six most populous counties. Ramsey County did not respond, but the investigation found only 36 detainers in five large counties, with Schnell estimating about 100 in total across all 87 counties. This suggests a total of around 300 non-citizens in custody with ICE detainers, far fewer than federal officials claim.

The other side:

Tom Homan, the border czar, emphasized the importance of ICE detainers to reduce the presence of federal agents in Minnesota. Establishing a reliable pipeline for ICE in county jails is seen as essential for this reduction.