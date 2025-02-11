Def Leppard will perform at Minnesota State Fair

article

Def Leppard is the latest act to be announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series for 2025.

Def Leppard coming to Minnesota State Fair

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard will perform at the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Tickets range in price from $77 to $292 for reserved seating, and $154 to $169.25 for the party deck. They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. You can buy them through etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025

Here are the acts that have been announced for the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series for 2025. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.