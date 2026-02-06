Minnesota weather: Blustery with falling temperatures and afternoon sunshine Friday

The Brief Morning temperatures start in the 30s and drop to the 20s by the afternoon. Expect afternoon sunshine, accompanied by blustery conditions and gusting winds. Saturday will be seasonable before warmer temperatures arrive next week.



Sunshine returns Friday afternoon, but it comes with falling temperatures and blustery conditions across Minnesota.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Friday starts with some morning cloud cover before skies brighten in the afternoon. Temperatures begin in the 30s, then fall back into the 20s later in the day.

It will be rather blustery with northerly winds at 10-20 mph, and gusts reaching up to 35 mph in the Twin Cities metro area.

Winds ease overnight as lows drop into the single digits, with subzero temperatures possible near the Canadian border.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday is perfectly seasonable with highs in the mid-20s for the Twin Cities metro. Northern Minnesota stays colder in the teens, while southwestern Minnesota reaches the mid-30s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, and breezes will pick up from the south.

Sunday will bring warmer temperatures, returning to the mid-30s, although it will be cloudier. More sunshine arrives early next week, with highs reaching the 40s Monday and Tuesday before easing back into the 30s by midweek.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)