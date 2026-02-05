Judge halts deportation of ICE shooting witness in Minneapolis

The Brief A federal judge has ordered the government not to deport Valentina Moreno, a Venezuelan immigrant. Moreno is a witness in a potential crime involving ICE agents in Minneapolis, court records said. The government fast tracked her immigration hearing to Friday, six months earlier than initially scheduled.



A federal judge on Wednesday intervened to halt the deportation of Venezuelan immigrant Valentina Moreno, citing her role as a witness in a potential crime involving federal agents in Minneapolis.

Judge orders feds not to deport key witness

What we know:

Moreno's immigration hearing is now scheduled for Friday, six months earlier than initially planned. She is the girlfriend of Alfredo Aljorna, one of the three men arrested after federal investigators said the trio attacked an ICE agent with a broom and a shovel.

The backstory:

On Jan. 14, chaos erupted in north Minneapolis after protesters clashed with federal immigration agents after what was described as a targeted operation. The Department of Homeland Security said three immigrants, here illegally, attacked an ICE agent after he tried to detain one of them. Court documents revealed that Moreno was named as a witness in that case. During the melee, the agent shot one of the men, who survived.

Three men were arrested that night: Julio Sosa-Celis, the initial target; Alfredo Aljorna; and Gabrial Hernandez-Ledezma. Federal officials said both Sosa-Celis and Hernandez-Ledezma have criminal records. They said Aljorna was ordered deported after he failed to appear for an immigration hearing.

Both Sosa-Celis and Aljorna face federal charges in connection with the incident.

Moreno has been moved to a detention center in New Mexico after being transferred from Minnesota to Texas, according to court records.

What they're saying:

In court records, Aljorna claimed that Moreno and others can testify that he never hit the ICE agent, which is why a federal judge ordered the government not to deport her.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what will happen at Moreno’s immigration hearing on Friday, but a federal judge indicated that there would be consequences if Moreno is deported.

The other side:

Homeland Security officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.