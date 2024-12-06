Minnesota State Fair announces first Grandstand show for 2025 season

article

The Minnesota State Fair season is closer than you think, as it has announced its first Grandstand show of the 2025 season.

Who is performing?

The Minnesota State Fair posted on social media that Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls will be performing on the Grandstand on Sunday Aug. 24.

This is the first Grandstand announcement of the 2025 season.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale for the performance on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m.

Prices for tickets range from $56-$123.75.

To buy tickets and get more information, click here.

The 2025 Minnesota State Fair will go from Aug. 21 to Labor Day on Sept. 1.