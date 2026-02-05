St. Louis Park yarn store's red hat protest takes off around the world

The Brief A St. Louis Park yarn shop owner is using red hats to protest immigration crackdowns. The initiative has raised $650,000 from around the world and caused a red yarn shortage. Proceeds from the hat sales support organizations helping local immigrants with expenses like rent and groceries.



A yarn shop owner in St. Louis Park is turning knitting into a global protest against immigration crackdowns.

Crafting for a cause

What we know:

Gilah Mashaal, owner of Needle and Skein, is using her knitting skills to protest the immigration crackdown in Minnesota. Her initiative, sparked by the killing of Renee Good, involves selling patterns for red hats called "Melt the Ice" hats. These patterns are sold for $5, and the proceeds go to organizations that help local immigrants with essential expenses.



"When we see what's happening to our neighbors and our friends, we have to step up and do something and this is something that I could do," said Mashaal.



Mashaal's protest has gained international attention, raising $650,000 so far. The popularity of the hats has even led to a shortage of red yarn in the Twin Cities and across the country.



"I am surprised, but I'm not surprised. When knitters and crocheters see something that needs to be done, they get together, and they do it," said Mashaal.

Creating a camaraderie

The backstory:

Mashaal's red hats are inspired by similar ones worn by Norwegians in the 1940s to protest the Nazi occupation.

She and her fellow knitters wanted to show their opposition to Operation Metro Surge and decided to use their talents to melt the ICE.

Show of solidarity

What they're saying:

Mashaal says the Melt The Ice hats are more than just a fashion statement. She's grateful she can help get ICE out of Minnesota, even if it's one stitch at a time.



"I just hope people continue to benefit from their knitting circles and knitting together and being aware of what's happening in their communities and helping people," said Mashaal.



Mashaal says her goal is to reach a million dollars, but if there is still demand, she may continue selling the Melt The ICE hat patterns after that.