Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart set to play MN State Fair concert

Hank Williams Jr. will play a Minnesota State Fair grandstand show on Aug. 27. The show will feature special guest Marty Stuart. Ticket prices start at $56. They go on-sale starting Friday.



Country music star Hank Williams Jr. is set to headline a show at the Minnesota State Fair in August.

Hank Williams Jr. at the Minnesota State Fair

The fair announced on Tuesday that Hank Williams Jr. will play a show on Aug. 27 with special guest Marty Stuart.

The grandstand show will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on-sale starting Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. – though presale tickets are available starting Wednesday morning.

Prices for the show start at $56. You can click here for more information on tickets.

Hank Williams Jr. tour

Williams, the son of country music royalty, crafted an iconic career in the music business, selling 70 million albums worldwide, including six platinum albums.

Williams is best known for his hits "Family Tradition," "A Country Boy Can Survive," "All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down)," and "Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound."

Williams has a number of shows scheduled this summer, including a performance at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 15.

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives backing band will open up for Williams. Stuart is best known for his Grammy-winning 90s hit with Travis Tritt, "The Whiskey Ain't Workin'" and the collaboration track "Same Old Train" – which also won a Grammy.

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025

Here are the acts announced so far for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.