Avett Brothers playing State Fair Grandstand this summer

The Brief The Avett Brothers will play with the Milk Carton Kids on Aug. 29 at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand. Tickets go on sale April 18 at 10 a.m., starting at $54. The fair has already announced other acts that will also perform, such as Def Leppard, Steve Miller Band, Atmosphere, Cyoress Hill and more.



Minnesota State Fair organizers have announced their next Grandstand performer, saying the Avett Brothers will play the Great Minnesota Get-Together with The Milk Carton Kids.

Avett Brothers at State Fair

What we know:

The four-time Grammy award-nominee Avett Brothers will play on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, beginning at 7 p.m.

According to the announcement, the Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their critically acclaimed 2009 major label debut "I and Love and You."

The band is currently on tour throughout the U.S. supporting their latest self-titled release in 2024.

The Milk Carton Kids have gathered several Grammy nominations themselves since their 2013 debut "The Ash & Clay" was nominated for Best Folk Album of the year.

Dig deeper:

Tickets go on sale April 18 at 10 a.m., starting at $54.

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025

Dig deeper:

Here are the acts that have been announced for the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series for 2025. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

State Fair raising ticket prices

What's next:

In January, fair organizers said ticket prices would rise by $2 this year, bringing the cost of a regular ticket for an adult to $20.

The fair kept ticket prices flat in 2024 after a series of $1 hikes in the years prior.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.