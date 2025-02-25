Happy Together Tour coming to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

article

The Brief Happy Together Tour is coming to the Minnesota State Fair on Monday, Aug. 25. This is the fourth Grandstand Concert Series show to be announced for 2025. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 28.



Happy Together Tour at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Happy Together Tour 2025 featuring The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues and The Cowsills will perform at the Minnesota State Fair's 2025 Grandstand Concert Series.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25.

Tickets range in price from $33 to $43.75 for reserved seating and $66-$76.75 for the party deck. You can buy tickets through Etix. They go on sale on Feb. 28.

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025

Here are the acts that have been announced for the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series for 2025. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.