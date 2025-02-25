Happy Together Tour coming to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Happy Together Tour is coming back to the Minnesota State Fair in 2025.
Happy Together Tour at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Local perspective:
Happy Together Tour 2025 featuring The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues and The Cowsills will perform at the Minnesota State Fair's 2025 Grandstand Concert Series.
The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25.
Tickets range in price from $33 to $43.75 for reserved seating and $66-$76.75 for the party deck. You can buy tickets through Etix. They go on sale on Feb. 28.
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025
Dig deeper:
Here are the acts that have been announced for the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series for 2025. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
- Thursday, Aug. 21: Old Dominion
- Sunday, Aug. 24: Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls; Yes We Are Tour
- Monday, Aug. 25: Happy Together Tour
- Tuesday, Aug. 26: Def Leppard
The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.