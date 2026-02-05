Feds accuse Minneapolis man of threatening ICE agents online

article

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice is accusing a man of threatening ICE agents online. The criminal complaint states he also published an ICE supporter's name, phone number and home address. Kyle Wagner, 37, of Minneapolis, also reportedly urged others to "hunt" ICE agents on social media.



Federal prosecutors say a Minneapolis man threatened federal agents in response to ICE operations in Minnesota.

Kyle Wagner, 37, of Minneapolis, is also accused of doxxing someone who is pro-ICE and calling for acts of violence against ICE agents in the state.

Antifa member threatens ICE agents

Big picture view:

A criminal complaint says Wagner conspired and threatened to assault federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states Wagner encouraged his Facebook followers to forcibly confront, assault, impede, oppose, and resist federal officers.

In a video posted on Jan. 8, the day after Renee Good was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, Wagner was seen saying, ""I’ve already bled for this city, I’ve already fought for this city, this is nothing new, we’re ready this time, ICE we’re f---ing coming for you." Later in the video, he then said, "Anywhere we have an opportunity to get our hands on them, we need to put our hands on them."

The news release also states Wagner identified himself as a member of Antifa, which stands for anti-fascist.

READ MORE: What is Antifa?

On January 24, the day Alex Pretti was shot and killed, Wagner allegedly stated he was "not talking about peaceful protests anymore," and said to his followers, Get your f----- guns and stop these f------ people."

The criminal complaint also states Wagner used his Instagram account to dox an ICE supporter, sharing their phone number and personal address online.