Atmosphere & Friends: Minnesota coming to State Fair Aug. 23
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday announced it's adding a group of popular late 1990s hip-hop artists to its grandstand lineup in August.
Who is playing?
What we know:
Minnesota with Atmosphere will be joined by Cypress Hill, Lupe Fiasco, The Pharcyde and DJ Abilities for a concert on Saturday, Aug. 23 as part of The Current’s Concert-On-A-Stick Show. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with the show starting at 5 p.m.
How do I get tickets?
What they cost:
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the State Fair website and will range from $51.50 to $75.25 for all reserved seating.
For general admission pit tickets, prices range from $71.50 to $86.75 and for the Party Deck, tickets will range from $71.50 to $85.25.
About the performers
Why you should care:
- Atmosphere has been around for more than two decades and has released two dozen studio albums.
- Cypress Hill has been around for three decades and came onto the hip hop scene with their 1991 self-titled album.
- Lupe Fiasco is a Grammy Award-winning American rapper who rose to fame in 2006 with his debut album, "Food & Liquor."
- The Pharcyde has been around for more than three decades and is considered one of the most influential groups in hip-hop history after forming in Los Angeles.
- DJ Abilities grew up in a family of artists and debuted as a DJ at 17 years old.
The show is set for 5 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the State Fair Grandstand. Doors open at 4 p.m.
The Source: The State Fair announced the Grandstand concert addition on Tuesday.