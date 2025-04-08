Atmosphere & Friends: Minnesota coming to State Fair Aug. 23

article

The Brief Atmosphere & Friends is coming to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 23. They'll be joined by Cypress Hill, Lupe Fiasco, The Pharcyde and DJ Abilities. Tickets start at $51.50, doors open at 4 p.m.



The Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday announced it's adding a group of popular late 1990s hip-hop artists to its grandstand lineup in August.

Who is playing?

What we know:

Minnesota with Atmosphere will be joined by Cypress Hill, Lupe Fiasco, The Pharcyde and DJ Abilities for a concert on Saturday, Aug. 23 as part of The Current’s Concert-On-A-Stick Show. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with the show starting at 5 p.m.

How do I get tickets?

What they cost:

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the State Fair website and will range from $51.50 to $75.25 for all reserved seating.

For general admission pit tickets, prices range from $71.50 to $86.75 and for the Party Deck, tickets will range from $71.50 to $85.25.

About the performers

Why you should care:

Atmosphere has been around for more than two decades and has released two dozen studio albums.

Cypress Hill has been around for three decades and came onto the hip hop scene with their 1991 self-titled album.

Lupe Fiasco is a Grammy Award-winning American rapper who rose to fame in 2006 with his debut album, "Food & Liquor."

The Pharcyde has been around for more than three decades and is considered one of the most influential groups in hip-hop history after forming in Los Angeles.

DJ Abilities grew up in a family of artists and debuted as a DJ at 17 years old.

The show is set for 5 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the State Fair Grandstand. Doors open at 4 p.m.