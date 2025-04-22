Meghan Trainor to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in 2025
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Meghan Trainor is the latest act to be announced for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series.
Grammy award-winning artist Meghan Trainor will perform at the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22.
Tickets range in price from $56 to $91.25 for reserved seating, and $112-$125.75 for the party deck. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 25. You can buy them through etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025
Here are the acts announced so far for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series.
- Thursday, Aug. 21: Old Dominion
- Friday, Aug. 22: Meghan Trainor
- Saturday, Aug. 23: Atmosphere & Friends
- Sunday, Aug. 24: Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls; Yes We Are Tour
- Monday, Aug. 25: Happy Together Tour
- Tuesday, Aug. 26: Def Leppard
- Thursday, Aug. 28: Steve Miller Band
- Friday, Aug. 29: Avett Brothers and The Milk Carton Kids
The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.
The Source: This article uses information from a Minnesota State Fair press release on April 22, 2025.