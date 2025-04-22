Expand / Collapse search

Meghan Trainor to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in 2025

By
Published  April 22, 2025 12:38pm CDT
Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 07: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Meghan Trainor performs onstage at TD Pavillion at The Mann on September 07, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The Brief

    • Grammy award-winning artist Meghan Trainor will perform at the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Friday, Aug. 22.
    • Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 25.
    • Meghan Trainor is the eighth artist announced for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Meghan Trainor is the latest act to be announced for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series.  

Meghan Trainor coming to Minnesota State Fair 

Grammy award-winning artist Meghan Trainor will perform at the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22. 

Tickets range in price from $56 to $91.25 for reserved seating, and $112-$125.75 for the party deck. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 25. You can buy them through etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025

Here are the acts announced so far for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series. 

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year. 

The Source: This article uses information from a Minnesota State Fair press release on April 22, 2025. 

Minnesota State FairEntertainment