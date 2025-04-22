Meghan Trainor to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in 2025

article

The Brief Grammy award-winning artist Meghan Trainor will perform at the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Friday, Aug. 22. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 25. Meghan Trainor is the eighth artist announced for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series.



Meghan Trainor is the latest act to be announced for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series.

Meghan Trainor coming to Minnesota State Fair

Grammy award-winning artist Meghan Trainor will perform at the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22.

Tickets range in price from $56 to $91.25 for reserved seating, and $112-$125.75 for the party deck. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 25. You can buy them through etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025

Here are the acts announced so far for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.