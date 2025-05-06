Rock and Roll Playhouse coming to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

article

The Brief The Rock and Roll Playhouse with Bri and the Anti-Heroes will perform Taylor Swift cover songs at two shows on Monday, Sept. 1. Ticket prices start at $10 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 9. This is the 10th show of the 2025 Grand Stand Concert Series to be announced.



The Rock and Roll Playhouse, a family concert series, will perform Taylor Swift covers during two shows at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Sept. 1.

Rock and Roll Playhouse

What we know:

The fair announced on Tuesday that the Rock and Roll Playhouse, along with Bri and the Anti-Heroes, will perform Taylor Swift cover songs at two shows on Monday, Sept. 1.

The first show starts at 11 a.m. with a second show planned for 3 p.m.

What you can do:

Tickets for the shows go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 9. Prices of the tickets range from $10 to $19.25. All seats are general admission seating. More information on tickets can be found here.

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025

Dig deeper:

Here are the acts announced so far for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.