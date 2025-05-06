Rock and Roll Playhouse coming to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Rock and Roll Playhouse, a family concert series, will perform Taylor Swift covers during two shows at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Sept. 1.
Rock and Roll Playhouse
What we know:
The fair announced on Tuesday that the Rock and Roll Playhouse, along with Bri and the Anti-Heroes, will perform Taylor Swift cover songs at two shows on Monday, Sept. 1.
The first show starts at 11 a.m. with a second show planned for 3 p.m.
What you can do:
Tickets for the shows go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 9. Prices of the tickets range from $10 to $19.25. All seats are general admission seating. More information on tickets can be found here.
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025
Dig deeper:
Here are the acts announced so far for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series.
- Thursday, Aug. 21: Old Dominion
- Friday, Aug. 22: Meghan Trainor
- Saturday, Aug. 23: Atmosphere & Friends
- Sunday, Aug. 24: Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls; Yes We Are Tour
- Monday, Aug. 25: Happy Together Tour
- Tuesday, Aug. 26: Def Leppard
- Wednesday, Aug. 27: Hank Williams Jr.
- Thursday, Aug. 28: Steve Miller Band
- Friday, Aug. 29: Avett Brothers and The Milk Carton Kids
- Monday, Sept. 1: Rock and Roll Playhouse with Bri and the Anti-Heroes.
The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.
The Source: This report uses information from a Minnesota State Fair press release.