Small business owners address ICE economic impact

Small business owners in St. Paul discussed the impact that the ICE surge has had on their bottom line.

The full news conference can be viewed above.

ICE operations disrupting small business

What they're saying:

Multiple small business owners shared stories about the disruption the ICE surge has had on their livelihoods.

Executive Director of Unidos Minnesota Emilia Gonzalez Avalos spoke about how the aggressive federal immigration enforcement has led to economic damage in the community.

She encouraged the community to support small businesses by shopping locally and tipping well, adding that "Collective action creates protection."

Alex West Steinman, co-founder of The Coven in Minneapolis, shared how Eat Street establishments in Minneapolis are aiding the community despite the emotional and economic pain being felt after Alex Pretti was shot by Border Patrol gents just blocks away.

"Many of these businesses don't have months, they have weeks," Steinman said. "If they close, if these buildings sit empty, if this cultural corridor goes dark, it's not just bad for business, it's a devastating blow to the future of Minnesota."

Community response to ICE

Dig deeper:

St. paul Mayor Kaohly Her signed an ordinance to keep ICE agents off city-owned property on Thursday, Feb. 5.

READ MORE: St. Paul mayor signs ordinance to prohibit ICE from being on city property

According to Her, the ordinance prohibits federal law enforcement from staging and having operational activity on city-owned property.

It also restricts access to non-public cry spaces. The ordinance also codified a cease-and-desist letter from the city to federal agents, telling them to leave city property.