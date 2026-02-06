Minneapolis Public Schools extends optional online learning amid ICE surge

The Brief Minneapolis Public Schools has extended its online learning option through April 6. The district began offering online learning amid the surge of immigration enforcement in Minneapolis and in the wake of the fatal shooting of Renee Good on Jan. 7. The district may resume full in-person learning sooner than April 6, but families will be given two weeks' notice if this happens.



Minneapolis Public Schools has extended its temporary online learning option through spring break for families amid the ongoing immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota.

Minneapolis schools extend e-learning option

Local perspective:

Minneapolis Public Schools began offering e-learning for students following the fatal shooting of Renee Good on Jan. 7. That temporary option was available through Feb. 12, but now the district is extending the option for families through April 6.

According to a message from the district on Thursday, they will continue to monitor the situation and may return to full in-person learning sooner than April 6. If that happens, families will receive at least two weeks' notice.

Minneapolis schools was one of several school districts, including St. Paul, to offer online learning amid ICE operations in the state.

Dig deeper:

The district has extended this option amid ongoing immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities and the fatal shootings of two people, Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officials.

Earlier this week, White House Border Czar Tom Homan said they'd be withdrawing 700 federal agents from Minnesota, leaving roughly 2,300 immigration enforcement officials still in the state.