One killed in Christmas Eve shooting at Dakota County home

article

The Brief A Christmas Eve shooting in rural Dakota County has left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday for the shooting. The exact circumstances of the shooting are not yet known.



A shooting on Christmas Eve at a rural Dakota County home just south of Farmington, Minn. has left one person dead and another hurt, deputies say.

Castle Rock Township shooting

What we know:

Deputies were called shortly after 2:20 p.m. for the report of a shooting at a home on 250th Street West, a dead-end road off Highway 3. The home is in Castle Rock Township about three miles south of Farmington along Highway 3.

When FOX 9 was on scene, deputies had blocked the road and placed crime scene tape along a tree-lined property on the north side of the road.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 9, the Dakota County Sheriff says a woman died at the home from a gunshot wound. A man was also found at the home with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies say he is still alive.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the shooting have not yet been disclosed by deputies.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say there is no lingering threat to the public. Deputies say no additional information on the shooting will be released at this time.