Researchers validate new method of cleaning PFAS from groundwater

Groundbreaking research coming out of the University of Minnesota for removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from groundwater.

Capturing 'forever chemicals'

The backstory:

University of Minnesota professor in the School of Public Health Matt Simcik, PhD, discovered decades ago how widespread contamination of PFAS chemicals is in the environment.

What we know:

Simcik was a part of a team of researchers including engineers at the University of Minnesota and Brown University that field validated a new cleanup method.

The original work was funded through the Department of Defense (DOD) to look for a way to capture PFAS chemicals underground. The chemical is found in many different products ranging from residential to industrial to firefighting foams.

Now, the paper published in The Journal of Hazardous Materials represents a major step toward practical technologies that can protect drinking water and reduce long-term exposure risks.

What they're saying:

The team said the technology cannot destroy the chemical, but can capture a meaningful amount.

Simcik explains the method combines some earlier treatment techniques with an ultra-fine carbon material – which is essentially charcoal – that is injected underground.

This breakthrough research is the first time testing it in the field in a real-world situation.

"We drilled a well, and we pushed our material out around the well, sort of creating like a filter, like a Brita filter if you will. And suck the water back in, and it captured all of the PFAS. So, it was nice to see that what we had done in the lab was actually what we saw in the field as well," said Simcik.

Some of the highlights of the paper published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials include showing the method is viable in practical applications. The team also showed that it can reduce PFAS concentration to below detection limits. Plus, that this new method is cost-effective and simplifies treatment by taking a lot less equipment and time.

Why you should care:

What you can do:

