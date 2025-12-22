Man sentenced for 2023 slaying of ex-girlfriend in Owatonna

The Brief Jason Lee Horner was sentenced to 18 years behind bars for the slaying of his ex-girlfriend. Sabrina Schnoor's body was found beneath an I-35 overpass by a friend. Horner was convicted of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm for the slaying last month.



The man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body beneath an Interstate-35 overpass in Owatonna in 2023 was sentenced on Monday.

Owatonna murder sentence

What we know:

Jason Lee Horner was convicted of second-degree murder last month and faced a judge for sentencing on Monday. In court, a judge handed down a sentence of 18 years behind bars for Horner.

The murder case was prosecuted by the Minnesota Attorney General's Office. In a statement, Attorney General Keith Ellison wrote: "Jason Horner’s crimes are shocking and appalling, and my office has been working tirelessly to ensure justice is served here. We secured Horner’s conviction alongside our partners in law enforcement, and I am glad he has now been sentenced and will serve time for the pain and suffering he caused. I continue to keep Sabrina’s family and friends in my prayers."

The backstory:

Horner was charged with shooting Schnoor in the head beneath an I-35 overpass bridge on the night of May 30, 2023. According to the original complaint, Schnoor had broken up with Horner – who had previously abused her – but had decided to see him that night because she believed Horner was going to prison in a separate matter. The shooting was partially captured on traffic camera video. Schnoor died from a single gunshot wound to her mouth.

Horner tried to claim Schnoor had shot herself while handling the gun and tripping. After Schnoor was shot, court documents stated Horner left the scene and never called 911. But, he did return to the overpass. According to a brief, Horner said he went back to get a pack of smokes he had left behind.

Schnoor's body was discovered by a friend who went searching for Schnoor using a location-tracking app.