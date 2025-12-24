Enbridge to pay $1.6M for Moose Lake aquifer breach resolution

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has reached an agreement with Enbridge over an aquifer breach at Moose Lake. Enbridge will fund $1.2 million in environmental projects and pay $300,000 in penalties. The DNR will continue monitoring the Moose Lake site and other related areas.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has finalized an agreement with Enbridge to address an aquifer breach at Moose Lake, related to the Line 3 Replacement Project.

Enbridge's commitments

What we know:

Enbridge has agreed to fund $1.2 million in environmental projects selected by the DNR. Additionally, they will pay $300,000 in civil penalties and provide $1.2 million for potential future impacts.

The company will also fund $100,000 for ongoing monitoring of the Moose Lake site by the DNR. This agreement concludes the DNR's enforcement actions related to the site.

Background on the breach

The backstory:

Enbridge reported groundwater upwelling at Moose Lake in August 2022. The DNR found a confined aquifer breach, with groundwater flow much lower than other sites.

Efforts to manage the groundwater flow were complicated by the challenging terrain and hydrology, leading to corrective actions by Enbridge under DNR oversight from late 2022 through 2023.

What we don't know:

The long-term impacts of the aquifer breach on Moose Lake and surrounding natural resources remain uncertain.