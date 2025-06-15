MN lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter charges reveal more about shootings

The Brief Vance Boelter was arrested Sunday night, and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Boelter was arrested after a 43-hour manhunt. He was taken into custody in the Green Isle area after he was seen armed and in military gear. Boelter is suspected of fatally shooting Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injuring Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.



After a two-day manhunt, Vance Boelter has been arrested. Court documents unsealed Sunday night reveal more about the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot by Boelter in their Brooklyn Park home, court documents allege, while Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were injured in a shooting at their Champlin home early Saturday morning.

Boelter will be held on $5 million bail on the state charges, court documents say. Boelter may also face federal charges.

Vance Boelter arrested, charged

What we know:

Boelter, 57, was arrested by authorities near Green Isle Sunday night after a 43-hour manhunt in what officials say was the largest manhunt in state history that involved more than 20 SWAT teams.

He was charged via warrant in Hennepin County with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to court documents that were unsealed after his arrest.

Boelter at Hoffman's home

What the court documents say:

According to the court documents, just after 2 a.m. Champlin police officers responded to a shooting at the Hoffmans' house. The 911 caller reported that a masked person had come to their door and shot their parents.

Surveillance video from outside their house showed a Ford SUV with "police-style lights" parked in the driveway of the Hoffmans' home, court documents read. The video also showed Boelter wearing a mask, blue shirt, and a police-style tactical vest with a badge and flashlight.

Boelter then knocked on the door, announced himself as a police officer, then entered the home and shot Sen. Hoffman and Yvette, court documents state. He then fled the home.

Boelter at Hortman's home

Dig deeper:

Charges say a short time later, Brooklyn Park police learned of the shooting in Champlin. Because Sen. Hoffman was one of the victims of that shooting, police sent officers to the home of Rep. Hortman.

When police arrived at Hortman's home around 3:30 a.m., they saw the police-style SUV that Boelter was driving, court documents state.

Officers then immediately saw Boelter shoot Rep. Hortman's husband, Mark, through the open door of the home, court documents state.

Police then exchanged gunfire with Boelter as he fled inside the Hortmans' home and escaped the area, court documents say. Inside, officers found Rep. Hortman and her husband dead from gunshot wounds.

Guns found in Boelter's vehicle

Inside Boelter's vehicle, officers found at least three AK-47 assault rifles, a 9mm handgun, and a list of names and addresses of other "public officials," court documents state. Officers also found in the area a ballistic vest, a disassembled 9mm firearm, a mask, and a gold police-style badge.

Hoffman family statement

What they're saying:

The Hoffman family released a statement Sunday night after Boelter was arrested:

"First and foremost, John and I hold a deep and profound gratitude for the work of our law enforcement agencies and the public for their help in bringing the suspect to justice, while diligently keeping our communities safe during this extremely difficult and senseless event.

"John and I are both incredibly lucky to be alive. We continue our healing journey and are humbled by the outpouring of love and support our family has received from across the state and our nation.

"There is never a place for senseless political violence and loss of life. We are devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark, and our hearts go out to all those who knew and loved them both. We are always at our best when we unite together."

Minnesota lawmakers shot in ‘targeted’ attack

Timeline:

Here's a look at the timeline of the shooting and the manhunt that followed:

About 2 a.m. on June 14

A 911 call in Champlin was made at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Police then found that Minnesota Sen. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, had been shot. Both Hoffman and his wife are recovering from gunshot wounds after undergoing surgery at the hospital.

3:35 a.m. June 14

Brooklyn Park police officers then "proactively" went to the home of Rep. Hortman, authorities say. It was there that they encountered the suspect, who was dressed up as an officer with a fake police vehicle. The suspect opened fire on officers, but the suspect fled. In the suspect's vehicle, authorities found a manifesto with lawmakers' names on it and papers with "No Kings" written on them.

5:30 a.m. June 14

The shelter-in-place alert was sent at 5:30 a.m. by BPPD for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Around 6 a.m. June 14

Vance Boelter briefly returned to a home near 49th and Fremont in Minneapolis, where he rented a room part-time. He texted two of the roommates that he had made some bad choices, he doesn't want to implicate them, and he may be dead soon. He did have vehicles at the home and broke out one of the windows, but it's unclear if he took one of those vehicles before he fled. The image of Boelter in the cowboy hat is from the surveillance cameras at this home. The renters have been allowed back inside the home.

Around 9:45 a.m. June 14

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced at a press conference that Hortman and her husband had died after being shot. Walz said they're "cautiously optimistic" about Hoffman and his wife's recovery.

Around 11 a.m. June 14

Authorities and Gov. Walz urged people to not attend any political rallies until the suspect is apprehended.

Around 11:30 a.m. June 14

Champlin authorities say there is no current threat to public safety in the city.

Sometime in the morning on June 14

Authorities confirmed to FOX 9 that Boelter's wife was in a vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop on Saturday morning near Onamia. FOX 9 has been told that during the stop where the suspect's wife and relatives were questioned, they were found with passports and cash. Boelter's wife is not in custody, officials told FOX 9.

Before 1 p.m. June 14

The Associated Press identified Vance Luther Boelter, 57, as the suspect. He was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 and then by Gov. Walz in 2019 to the nonpartisan workforce development board. His term expired in 2023.

About 1:30 p.m. June 14

Police clear the scene at Hoffman's house in Champlin.

Around 1:45 p.m. June 14

Police served a search warrant at a home near 49th and Fremont in Minneapolis in connection with the investigation. Authorities used battering rams to get inside. Those who are renting the home told FOX 9 Boelter was a part-time renter of a room in the home.

Around 2 p.m. on June 14

Law enforcement in Green Isle sent tactical units to a home about 5 miles southeast of town as part of the manhunt to find Boelter. Boelter has a home in Green Isle.

3 p.m. on June 14

Authorities named Vance Boelter as a "person of interest" and suspect in the case, and asked for the public's help in locating him.

3:03 p.m. on June 14

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota to honor and remember Melissa Hortman. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to do the same, a press release said.

"Today Minnesota lost a great leader. A formidable public servant and a fixture of the state Capitol, Melissa Hortman woke up every day determined to make our state a better place," said Gov. Walz. "She served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, and tirelessness. Minnesota’s thoughts are with her loved ones."

3:20 p.m. on June 14

Brooklyn Park authorities have cleared the shelter-in-place order. But an alert sent to people living in the area asks people to call 911 if you see something suspicious. Police will still be in the area collecting evidence. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital remains on lockdown.

3:50 p.m. on June 14

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the initial reports for the Hortmans, saying Melissa Hortman, 55, and Mark Hortman, 58, both died of multiple gunshot wounds. A time of death was not listed, but the report says Mark Hortman died at North Memorial Hospital, while Melissa Hortman died at her home.

4 p.m. on June 14

The FBI is offering a $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Vance Boelter.

9 p.m. on June 14

FOX 9 confirmed Yvette Hoffman is awake and alert following the shooting.

7 a.m. on June 15

The manhunt for Vance Boelter continues into day 2.

10:50 a.m. on June 15

An emergency alert was issued in Sibley County after Boelter's vehicle was found near Minnesota Highway 25 and 301 Avenue in Faxon Township. The suspect was not located.

Law-enforcement will be going to area residences to ask to search properties.

5:39 p.m. on June 15

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans at a briefing Sunday provided an update on the search for Boelter, saying they continue to work on locating and taking him into custody. There are state and federal warrants for his arrest nationally.

9 p.m. on June 15

Emergency alert: Alerts sent to phones in the Green Isle area says, "MN shooter spotted on foot … in military gear and armed near the 355 block of 200th St. Lock your doors and shelter in place."

9:27 p.m. on June 15

Vance Boelter was arrested. Charging documents related to the law enforcement shooting were unsealed Sunday night.