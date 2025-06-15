Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Sen. Hoffman's wife shares details about recovery

The Brief Sen. John Hoffman's wife, Yvette, sent U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar a text update on her and her husband's condition. In the update, Yvette said she was shot eight times, and John was shot nine times. She also said that John is "enduring many surgeries right now" but is getting closer to being out of the woods.



Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman's wife, Yvette, sent an update to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar on their condition after being shot multiple times Saturday.

Update from Sen. Hoffman's wife

What they're saying:

In a text from Yvette that Sen. Klobuchar posted to Facebook, she says Sen. Hoffman was shot nine times, and is "enduring many surgeries right now and is closer every hour to being out of the woods."

Yvette said she was shot eight times, and that they "are both incredibly lucky to be alive."

She said in the text she and her husband are "gutted and devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark." She continued to say, "We have no words. There is never a place for this kind of political hate."

The full text from Yvette to Sen. Klobuchar can be seen below.

The text from Sen. John Hoffman's wife to Sen. Klobuchar. (Supplied)

Minnesota lawmakers shot

Timeline:

Here's a look at the timeline of what we know so far:

About 2 a.m. on June 14

A 911 call in Champlin was made at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Police then found that Minnesota Sen. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, had been shot. Both Hoffman and his wife are recovering from gunshot wounds after undergoing surgery at the hospital.

3:35 a.m. June 14

Brooklyn Park police officers then "proactively" went to the home of Rep. Hortman, authorities say. It was there that they encountered the suspect, who was dressed up as an officer with a fake police vehicle. The suspect opened fire on officers, but the suspect fled. In the suspect's vehicle, authorities found a manifesto with lawmakers' names on it and papers with "No Kings" written on them.

5:30 a.m. June 14

The shelter-in-place alert was sent at 5:30 a.m. by BPPD for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Around 6 a.m. June 14

Vance Boelter briefly returned to a home near 49th and Fremont in Minneapolis, where he rented a room part-time. He texted two of the roommates that he had made some bad choices, he doesn't want to implicate them, and he may be dead soon. He did have vehicles at the home and broke out one of the windows, but it's unclear if he took one of those vehicles before he fled. The image of Boelter in the cowboy hat is from the surveillance cameras at this home. The renters have been allowed back inside the home.

Around 9:45 a.m. June 14

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced at a press conference that Hortman and her husband had died after being shot. Walz said they're "cautiously optimistic" about Hoffman and his wife's recovery.

Around 11 a.m. June 14

Authorities and Gov. Walz urged people to not attend any political rallies until the suspect is apprehended.

Around 11:30 a.m. June 14

Champlin authorities say there is no current threat to public safety in the city.

Sometime in the morning on June 14

Authorities confirmed to FOX 9 that Boelter's wife was in a vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop on Saturday morning near Onamia. FOX 9 has been told that during the stop where the suspect's wife and relatives were questioned, they were found with passports and cash. Boelter's wife is not in custody, officials told FOX 9.

Before 1 p.m. June 14

The Associated Press identified Vance Luther Boelter, 57, as the suspect. He was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 and then by Gov. Walz in 2019 to the nonpartisan workforce development board. His term expired in 2023.

About 1:30 p.m. June 14

Police clear the scene at Hoffman's house in Champlin.

Around 1:45 p.m. June 14

Police served a search warrant at a home near 49th and Fremont in Minneapolis in connection with the investigation. Authorities used battering rams to get inside. Those who are renting the home told FOX 9 Boelter was a part-time renter of a room in the home.

Around 2 p.m. on June 14

Law enforcement in Green Isle sent tactical units to a home about 5 miles southeast of town as part of the manhunt to find Boelter. Boelter has a home in Green Isle.

3 p.m. on June 14

Authorities named Vance Boelter as a "person of interest" and suspect in the case, and asked for the public's help in locating him.

3:03 p.m. on June 14

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota to honor and remember Melissa Hortman. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to do the same, a press release said.

"Today Minnesota lost a great leader. A formidable public servant and a fixture of the state Capitol, Melissa Hortman woke up every day determined to make our state a better place," said Gov. Walz. "She served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, and tirelessness. Minnesota’s thoughts are with her loved ones."

3:20 p.m. on June 14

Brooklyn Park authorities have cleared the shelter-in-place order. But an alert sent to people living in the area asks people to call 911 if you see something suspicious. Police will still be in the area collecting evidence. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital remains on lockdown.

3:50 p.m. on June 14

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the initial reports for the Hortmans, saying Melissa Hortman, 55, and Mark Hortman, 58, both died of multiple gunshot wounds. A time of death was not listed, but the report says Mark Hortman died at North Memorial Hospital, while Melissa Hortman died at her home.

4 p.m. on June 14

The FBI is offering a $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Vance Boelter.

9 p.m. on June 14

FOX 9 confirmed Yvette Hoffman is awake and alert following the shooting.

7 a.m. on June 15

The manhunt for Vance Boelter continues into day 2.

10:50 a.m. on June 15

An emergency alert was issued in Sibley County after Boelter's vehicle was found near Minnesota Highway 25 and 301 Avenue in Faxon Township. The suspect was not located.

Law-enforcement will be going to area residences to ask to search properties.

5:39 p.m. on June 15

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans at a briefing Sunday provided an update on the search for Boelter, saying they continue to work on locating and taking him into custody. There are state and federal warrants for his arrest nationally.