Live results: Minnesota election 2026

The Brief Minnesota's general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. See race results below for the governor's race, U.S. Senate seat, attorney general and congressional districts across Minnesota.



Voters across Minnesota headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in Minnesota’s general election.

On the ballot, there are statewide races for Minnesota governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Attorney General and Minnesota Senate and House as well as local races for county and city officials.

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Timeline:

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Minnesota governor

Minnesota has an open governor's race for the first time since 2018, after Gov. Tim Walz announced he would not seek a third term.

Minnesota's gubernatorial election will make history, as, regardless of which candidate wins, voters will be electing the state's first woman governor.

READ MORE: Minnesota governor election results

US Senate

Minnesota has an open U.S. Senate seat after Democrat Sen. Tina Smith opted not to run for another term.

READ MORE: Minnesota Senate election results

US Congressional District 1

Minnesota's First Congressional District includes nearly all of southern Minnesota, including all or part of Blue Earth, Brown, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Jackson, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmsted, Rice, Rock, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Watonwan and Winona counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 1st Congressional District election results

US Congressional District 2

CD-2 covers the southern Twin Cities metro area and parts of southeastern Minnesota, including all of Dakota, Le Sueur and Scott counties and parts of Rice and Washington counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 2nd Congressional District election results

US Congressional District 3

Minnesota's Third Congressional District covers the western and northern Twin Cities metro area, including parts of Hennepin and Anoka counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 3rd Congressional District election results

US Congressional District 4

Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District covers the western Twin Cities metro area, including parts of Ramsey and Washington counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 4th Congressional District election results

US Congressional District 5

Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District covers parts of Anoka, Hennepin and Ramsey counties, including Minneapolis.

READ MORE: Minnesota 5th Congressional District election results

US Congressional District 6

Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District covers the western Twin Cities metro and central Minnesota, including parts of Anoka County and a few precincts in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 6th Congressional District election results

US Congressional District 7

Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District covers western Minnesota including all of Big Stone, Chippewa, Clay, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Marshall, Meeker, Morrison, Murray, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Roseau, Sibley, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine counties and parts of Becker, Brown, Hubbard and Stearns counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 7th Congressional District election results

US Congressional District 8

Minnesota's Eight Congressional District covers northern and northeastern Minnesota, including Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Koochiching, Lake, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Pine, St. Louis counties and parts of Becker, Hubbard and Washington counties.

READ MORE: Minnesota 8th Congressional District election results

School funding constitutional amendment

Minnesota voters faced a ballot question that asked: "Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to increase the funding going to all school districts from the permanent school fund, which is a fund that supports school districts without raising individual income or property taxes, effective July 1, 2027?"

In short, it asks voters to change how much Minnesota’s Permanent School Fund pays public schools. A "yes" vote would add an amendment to raise the payout rate to 4.5% of the fund's three-year rolling average value, an increase from 2.5% currently distributed to districts.

READ MORE: Minnesota school funding amendment ballot question results

Attorney General

Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican Ron Schutz are facing off in Minnesota's 2026 attorney general election.

READ MORE: Minnesota Attorney General election results

Secretary of State

Steve Simon is seeking a fourth term as Minnesota Secretary of State as he faces Republican Tad Jude in the race for the state’s top election official.

The Secretary of State primarily oversees statewide elections and handles business filings.

READ MORE: Minnesota Secretary of State election results

State Auditor

This race is the closest Republicans have come to winning a statewide race in the last 20 years.

READ MORE: Minnesota State Auditor election results

Minnesota State House of Representatives

All 134 Minnesota House seats are on the ballot in the midterm elections. The House is currently deadlocked at 67 Republicans and 67 DFL representatives: Either party needs to gain just one seat to reach 68 and take outright control.

More than 20 representatives are not seeking reelection to their current House seats due to retirement, primary defeats or campaigns for other offices, including Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth, who is running for governor.

Minnesota State Senate

All 67 Minnesota Senate seats are on the ballot for full, four-year terms. The DFL currently has control with 34 seats to the GOP's 33. Democrats must defend their current 34 seats to retain majority control. Meanwhile, Republicans need to gain one seat to flip the chamber to a 34-33 Republican majority.

At least 14 senators are not returning to their current seats due to retirements, primary defeats or bids for other office.

Hennepin County Attorney

There is an open election for Hennepin County Attorney following Mary Moriarty’s announcement that she would not seek reelection.

READ MORE: Hennepin County Attorney election results