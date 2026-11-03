Live election results: Minnesota 3rd Congressional District

article

The Brief Democratic incumbent Kelly Morrison is facing Republican challenger Tyler Bass in the race for Minnesota's Third Congressional District. Morrison was first elected to Congress in 2024 and is seeking a second term. Election results will begin coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.



Democratic incumbent Rep. Kelly Morrison is facing Republican challenger Tyler Bass in the race for Minnesota's Third Congressional District.

Minnesota's Third Congressional District covers the western and northern Twin Cities metro area, including parts of Hennepin and Anoka counties.

FULL LIST: Minnesota 2026 election results

Minnesota CD-3 election results

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Who is Kelly Morrison?

Democrat Kelly Morrison has represented Minnesota's Third Congressional District since January 2025, after winning the 2024 election.

Before being elected to Congress, Morrison served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023 and the Minnesota Senate from 2023 to 2024.

Prior to entering politics, Morrison worked as an OB-GYN in Minnesota for more than 20 years.

Her campaign priorities include making health care more affordable, supporting small businesses and veterans, addressing the cost of living, protecting the environment and reducing the influence of money in politics.

Who is Tyler Bass?

Republican Tyler Bass is a small-business owner and general contractor who grew up in Blooming Prairie in southern Minnesota.

Bass attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where he played football and earned a degree in exercise science.

His campaign priorities include protecting American workers, supporting legal immigration, fighting fraud, increasing government accountability and bringing Americans together.