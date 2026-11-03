Live election results: Minnesota attorney general

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The Brief Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican Ron Schutz are facing off in the election for Minnesota attorney general. Election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Keith Ellison was first elected attorney general in 2018, after serving six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.



Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican Ron Schutz are facing off in Minnesota's 2026 attorney general election.

FULL LIST: Minnesota 2026 election results

Minnesota attorney general election results

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Who is Keith Ellison?

Keith Ellison has served as Minnesota's attorney general since first being elected in 2018.

Prior to becoming attorney general, Ellison represented Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2019, a seat currently held by Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Ellison also served four years in the Minnesota House of Representatives and became Minnesota's first African American and first Muslim American elected to statewide office, according to the attorney general’s website. Prior to entering elective office, he spent 16 years working as an attorney specializing in civil rights and defense law.

Ellison’s platform centers on fighting fraud, addressing affordability, improving public safety and health, and "standing up to Donald Trump," according to his campaign website.

Who is Ron Schutz?

Ron Schutz is a longtime Minnesota attorney and U.S. Army veteran who ran unchallenged in the GOP primary.

He earned a mechanical engineering degree from Marquette University before graduating from the University of Minnesota Law School. Following law school, Schutz served four years in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG), working as both a defense attorney and prosecutor.

Schutz has received several recognitions throughout his legal career, including being named to Forbes' list of America's Top 200 Lawyers in 2024 and 2025. He also serves on the boards of Tee It Up for the Troops and the University of St. Thomas Law School Board of Advisors.

Schutz's platform centers on fighting fraud, protecting consumers, addressing crime, supporting law enforcement and protecting girls' sports.