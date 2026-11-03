Live election results: Minnesota Secretary of State

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The Brief Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is seeking a fourth term as he faces Republican Tad Jude and two third-party challengers. Simon's campaign focuses on protecting voting access, countering election misinformation and supporting small businesses. Jude supports requiring photo identification to vote, updating voter rolls and giving voters a say on Minnesota's former state flag.



Steve Simon is seeking a fourth term as Minnesota Secretary of State as he faces Republican Tad Jude in the race for the state’s top election official.

The Secretary of State primarily oversees statewide elections and handles business filings.

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Who is Steve Simon?

Steve Simon took office in January 2015 after 10 years in the Minnesota House representing St. Louis Park and Hopkins. He chaired the House Elections Committee and previously worked as an assistant attorney general and a private-practice lawyer.

His campaign emphasizes protecting voting access, responding to election misinformation, supporting small businesses and strengthening protections for vulnerable residents.

Who is Tad Jude?

Tad Jude is also a former lawmaker. He became the youngest lawmaker to serve in Minnesota, being elected at the age of 20 and taking office at the age of 21.

He served in the Minnesota House from 1973 to 1982, then the Senate until 1988. After his time in office, he served as a judge. Jude was first elected as a DFL lawmaker before switching to an Independent Republican when he ran for Congress in 1992. Jude last ran for office in 2024, seeking the Republican nomination in the attorney general race.

His campaign calls for requiring photo identification to vote, updating voter rolls, preventing fraud in public programs and giving voters a say on restoring Minnesota's former flag.

Other candidates in the race

Two third-party candidates are also seeking office in the Secretary of State race.

Chip Tangen is endorsed by the Libertarian Party of Minnesota. Tangen is an Eden Prairie native and former legislative counsel for Rep. Jim Ramstad. Tangen touts himself as a moderate, independent voice in the election. He supports policies that allow for "maximum participation and maximum security" in elections. According to his website, that includes support for same-day voter registration and Minnesota’s vouching rule. However, he says those those registrations must be thoroughly verified.

Seth Kuhl-Stennes is the Green Party candidate in the race. He is a Baudette native and a St. John’s University & the College of St. Benedict graduate. He says his priorities if elected would be to fight for proportional representation, establish ranked-choice voting for statewide elections, encourage the growth of democratically controlled businesses and expand public campaign financing.