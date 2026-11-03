Live election results: Hennepin County Attorney

article

The Brief Cedrick Frazier and Anders Folk are facing off in the election for Hennepin County Attorney. Election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. The position came up for grabs following Mary Moriarty’s announcement that she would not seek reelection.



Cedrick Frazier and Anders Folk are facing off in the election for Hennepin County Attorney.

The position came up for grabs following Mary Moriarty’s announcement that she would not seek reelection.

FULL LIST: Minnesota 2026 election results

Hennepin County Attorney election results

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Who is Cedrick Frazier?

Cedrick Frazier is serving his third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives, representing District 43A. Before joining the Legislature, he worked as a public defender in Hennepin County.

According to his campaign website, Frazier became the first Black person to serve on the New Hope City Council in 2018.

Frazier secured the DFL endorsement over fellow Democrat, Anders Folk.

Frazier's site also says he will "secure convictions and send a clear message to Trump and his agents across the country that no person is above the law," after the fatal ICE agent-involved shootings during Operation Metro Surge.

Who is Anders Folk?

Anders Folk is a Minnesota native who joined the Marines while attending law school and later served as a military lawyer.

He went on to become a federal prosecutor and served as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, where he signed the federal civil rights indictment against Derek Chauvin. Folk also served as senior counsel to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco during the Biden administration, according to his campaign website.

Folk also said on his campaign site that he will "relentlessly pursue accountability and justice for Minnesotans" following the ICE agent-involved shootings during Operation Metro Surge.