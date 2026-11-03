Live results: Wisconsin election 2026

The Brief Wisconsin's general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. See race results below for the governor's race, attorney general and congressional districts across Wisconsin.



Voters across Wisconsin headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state'’s general election.

On the ballot, there are statewide races for Wisconsin governor, U.S. House of Representatives, attorney general and Wisconsin Senate and Assembly as well as local races for county and city officials.

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Timeline:

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Wisconsin governor

Wisconsin has an open race for governor after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers decided not to seek a third term. He first took office in 2018.

READ MORE: Wisconsin governor election results

Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Rebecca Cooke and incumbent Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden are running for Wisconsin's Third Congressional District seat. Rep. Van Orden has held the seat since being elected in 2022.

The district covers 19 counties in western and southwestern Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, La Crosse, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids.

READ MORE: Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District election results

Wisconsin 7th Congressional District

There is an open seat in Wisconsin's Seventh Congressional District as Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany is running for governor. The seat has been predominately Republican.

The district represents much of northern and northwestern Wisconsin, including Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Vilas and Washburn counties and parts of Chippewa, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe and Wood counties.

READ MORE: Wisconsin 7th Congressional District election results

Other Wisconsin Congressional Districts

Wisconsin's five other congressional districts are also on the ballot. Results can be found below.

Secretary of State

Results can be found below.

State Treasurer

It is the first time in more than four decades that the Office of Secretary of State will not have an incumbent seeking reelection.

Results can be found below.

Wisconsin State Senate

Results can be found below.

Wisconsin State Assembly

Results can be found below.