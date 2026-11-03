Live election results: Minnesota 8th Congressional District

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The Brief Republican incumbent Pete Stauber is facing Democrat Trina Swanson in the race for Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District. Stauber is seeking his fifth term in Congress. Election results will begin coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.



Republican incumbent Pete Stauber is facing Democrat Trina Swanson in the race for Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District.

Minnesota's Eight Congressional District covers northern and northeastern Minnesota, including Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Koochiching, Lake, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Pine, St. Louis counties and parts of Becker, Hubbard and Washington counties.

A Democrat has not won the seat since 2012.

FULL LIST: Minnesota 2026 election results

Minnesota CD-8 election results

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Who is Pete Stauber?

Rep. Pete Stauber was first elected to Congress in 2018. The former professional hockey player and retired police officer has emphasized public safety throughout his campaign and has spoken strongly about tightening border security measures.

He also invited YouTuber Nick Shirley to the State of the Union Address , saying he did Minnesota "a tremendous service" by highlighting fraud.

Who is Trina Swanson?

Trina Swanson is a native of Hermantown, Minnesota. She started her career at U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth. After law school, she continued her federal service by joining U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Bloomington. After working overseas, she later became the Director of International Operations for USCIS in Washington, D.C. before returning home to Minnesota.

Swanson’s campaign focused on affordability, saying she would support a more equitable tax code that would make the wealthiest pay their fair share.

She focused on kitchen table issues, including healthcare, and said she would "bring practical, steady leadership that puts northern and central Minnesota first."