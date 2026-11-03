Live election results: Minnesota 4th Congressional District

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The Brief Democratic incumbent Rep. Betty McCollum is running against Republican Paul Wikstrom, for Minnesota’s Fourth Congressional District. Betty McCollum has represented the Fourth Congressional District since 2001. Election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.



Democrat Betty McCollum is seeking re-election in Minnesota’s Fourth Congressional District, a seat she has held for more than two decades. She is running against Republican Paul Wikstrom.

The seat represents St. Paul, Ramsey County and most of Washington County. In 2024, McCollum defeated May Lor Xiong with more than 67% of the votes.

FULL LIST: Minnesota 2026 election results

Minnesota 4th Congressional District results

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Who is Betty McCollum?

McCollum, 72, replaced Bruce Vento in the fourth district in 2001. The district has been Democratic-led since 1949. Before representing the fourth district, McCollum was in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993-2001.

McCollum was born in Minneapolis. She attended Inver Hills Community College, where she earned an Associate of Arts in 1980. In 1987, she graduated from the College of St. Catherine with a bachelor's degree in social studies and education, minoring in political science.

Before entering politics, McCollum worked as a high school social studies teacher and as a retail store manager for Dayton's and Sears.

McCollum first ran for the North St. Paul city council in 1984, but was not elected until 1986.

Who is Paul Wikstrom?

Wikstrom, 64, is McCollum’s challenger after winning the GOP Primary election in August with more than 72% of the votes.

Wikstrom grew up in North Dakota and earned a high school diploma from Dickinson High School. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, and a graduate degree from the University of St. Thomas. His career experience includes working as an engineering manager.

He ran for a spot in the State Legislature in District 40B in 2024, losing to Curtis Johnson. He ran again last year in a special election, and lost to David Gottfried.

According to his campaign website, Wikstrom’s top campaign issues are stopping fraud, expanding tax cuts and making healthcare more affordable, and building an economy that keeps jobs local.