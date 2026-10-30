Wisconsin election 2026: How to vote and what's on your ballot

The Brief Wisconsin’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The election will decide major statewide races, including Wisconsin governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Treasurer. Wisconsin residents will also vote on three referendum questions about the governor's veto powers, gathering in places of worship during an emergency and affirmative action.



Wisconsin’s general election is happening on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to decide multiple statewide offices and the result of three referendum questions.

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When is the 2026 Wisconsin general election? Key dates

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, but Wisconsin voters can cast ballots before Election Day through absentee voting in person or by mail.

Timeline:

Here are some important dates you need to know:

Deadline to register to vote (or update voter registration) at a municipal clerk's office — Oct. 30

Final day to vote early in person — Nov. 1

Election Day — Nov. 3

Note: Wisconsin does allow eligible residents to register to vote at their polling place on Election Day. Find more info on how to register to vote below.

How to vote early in Wisconsin

Vote absentee in person:

Early in-person absentee voting is available through Sunday, Nov. 1, depending on municipal hours and locations.

Voters can register or update their registration during early voting through Friday, Oct. 30. Wisconsin does not allow voter registration on the Saturday, Sunday or Monday immediately before Election Day, but unregistered individuals can also register at their polling place on Election Day. Voters registering or updating an address should bring proof of residence.

Voters planning to cast a ballot must bring an acceptable photo ID.

Find the location of your municipal clerk's office for in-person absentee voting here.

Vote absentee by mail:

If you requested an absentee ballot by mail, you can either mail in your completed ballot or drop it off at your municipal clerk's office or polling place or absentee counting location.

Ballots must be received by Election Day. Ballots postmarked by Election Day will not be counted.

Follow these steps to make sure your absentee ballot is counted and not rejected. Ballots can be rejected if the voter did not sign the absentee envelope or if the witness did not sign, print their name or write their address on the absentee envelope.

You can track your absentee ballot here.

Where is my polling place?

What you can do:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Anyone who is in line to vote by 8 p.m. will get to cast their ballot. If you are unsure of where to vote, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website—each municipality has its own polling places.

The site also allows voters to confirm if their ballot request has been received, processed or sent and to see if there are any issues with a submission.

Can I register to vote on Election Day in Wisconsin?

What we know:

In Wisconsin, you can register to vote at your polling place on Election Day.

To register to vote, you need to provide a proof of residence document that includes your name and current residential address.

What you can do:

Acceptable proof of residence documents include:

A current and valid State of Wisconsin Driver License or State ID card

Any other official identification card or license issued by a Wisconsin governmental body or unit

Any identification card issued by an employer in the normal course of business and bearing a photo of the cardholder, but not including a business card

A real estate tax bill or receipt for the current year or the year preceding the date of the election

Residential lease that is effective on date of registration

A gas, electric, or telephone service statement (utility bill) for the period commencing no earlier than 90 days before the date of registration

A university, college, or technical college identification card (must include photo) ONLY if the voter provides a fee receipt dated within the last nine months or the institution provides a certified housing list to the municipal clerk

An intake document from a residential care facility such as a nursing home or assisted living facility

A bank or credit union statement, regardless of the type of account or any credit card statement

An identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin

To check if you are registered, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website.

What do I need to bring to vote in Wisconsin?

What we know:

Wisconsin requires a photo ID to vote. The address on your ID does not have to be current and the name on your ID does not need to be an exact match to your name on the voter roll.

What you can do:

Acceptable photo IDs:

Valid Wisconsin drivers's license

Wisconsin state ID card

U.S. passport

Military or veteran affairs ID card

Tribal ID

Student ID issued by an accredited Wisconsin college, university or technical college. Your student ID card must include your name, signature, photo, and issue and expiration dates. If your student ID is expired, you must also provide a document that shows you are enrolled in the school at the time of the election.

You can get a free ID for voting even if you do not have the documentation to get a regular Wisconsin ID. Find more information on how to do so here.

If you are not already registered to vote, you will also need to bring a proof of residence document with you to your polling place.

What's on my ballot in Wisconsin?

Big picture view:

You can see a sample of what's on your ballot on MyVote Wisconsin. You just need to enter your street address, city and zip code.

All Wisconsin voters will have the following races on their ballot:

U.S. House of Representatives

Governor and Lt. Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

Wisconsin State Senate

Wisconsin State Assembly

State referendum questions

Referendum questions

Wisconsin voters will also be asked three referendum questions on the statewide ballot.

Leaving the question black will count as voting "No."

Question 1:

"Partial veto. Shall section 10 (1) (c) of article V of the constitution be amended to prohibit the governor, in exercising his or her partial veto authority, from creating or increasing or authorizing the creation or increase of any tax or fee?"

This proposal is in response to Gov. Evers taking extraordinary measures with the power of his veto pen.

The legislature passed a budget increasing school funding for two school years: 2023/2024 and 2024/2025.

However, the governor scratched out a 20 and the hyphen to make the end date 2425, to allow 400 years of school funding increases.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled it was allowed.

The Republican-controlled legislature has pushed this state constitutional amendment to ban the governor from using his or her partial veto to create or increase a fee or tax moving forward.

Question 2:

"Freedom to gather in places of worship during an emergency. Shall section 18 of article I of the constitution, which deals with religious liberty, be amended to prohibit the state or a political subdivision of the state from ordering the closure of, or forbidding gatherings in, places of worship in response to a state of emergency, including a public health emergency?"

This question focuses on religious gatherings after the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters will decide if the Wisconsin Constitution should be amended to ban the state or local governments from ordering the closure of places of worship during a state of emergency.

Question 3:

"Governmental entity discrimination prohibited. Shall section 27 of article I of the constitution be created to prohibit governmental entities in the state from discriminating against, or granting preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, public contracting, or public administration?"

This third and final question asks voters if the Wisconsin government should discontinue affirmative action policies, a civil service reform movement that began in the 1970s.

Voting "yes" on the measure would ban the state from giving preferential treatment or discriminating based on someone's race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin.

It would apply when offering government jobs or contracts, as well as in public education.