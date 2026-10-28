Conservative influencers face charges for Minnesota vote vouching video

The Brief Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has filed charges against Cam Higby and James O'Keefe related to the video they made on vote vouching. Higby and O'Keefe are charged with identity theft and unlawful voting. Moriarty says by posing as a voter and inquiring about vote vouching, they broke the law.



Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has filed charges against conservative influencers and independent journalists Cam Higby and James O'Keefe over a video they made on vote vouching.

Vote vouching charges

What we know:

Cam Higby and James O'Keefe are charged with identity theft and unlawful voting under Minnesota's Election Day Act.

The backstory:

The charges relate to a video Higby made during Minnesota's primary intended to expose flaws in the state's vouching provision. The charges detail Higby and O'Keefe visiting four precincts in Hennepin County and allegedly impersonating four different voters. For the first person, identified in the charges as "Identify Theft Victim 1," officials say Higby gave a name and address that matched a registered voter. The charges state in the voice-over of the video he stated, "I am not that person."

Vouching allows registered voters to confirm the residency of another eligible voter on Primary Day or Election Day.

The law allows for a registered voter to vouch for up to eight people. Critics say the provision could be exploited to allow noncitizens to vote.

However, the Secretary of State says the provision is infrequently used, making up for less than 0.6% of votes in 2024, and each vouched voter is checked after the fact.

Unlawful voting law

Dig deeper:

Minnesota's unlawful voting statute states that it is illegal to misrepresent yourself when applying for a ballot.

Moriarty says they broke the law because they did begin to apply.

"It's a multi-step process," said Moriarty. "They did begin to apply. I mean, that's clear. When you walk in, and you say to the election judge, ‘I am so-and-so’ and you are not that person, and ‘I am here to vouch,’ that is part of the application process."

In a statement on Wednesday, Higby said: "This investigation was conducted to expose vulnerabilities in the Minnesota voting system, which affects all Americans. I never voted, I never signed an affidavit, and I never violated a law. For showing how Minnesota abuses votes, they seek to take mine away from me permanently."

What's next:

Both charges against Higby and O'Keefe are felonies. Moriarty says, even if convicted, Higby or O'Keefe likely wouldn't face prison time.

"My guess is they're presumptive probation under the sentencing guidelines," said Moriarty. "They could do some local jail time, but it's a low level offense in terms of Minnesota felonies."