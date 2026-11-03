Live election results: Minnesota 5th Congressional District

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The Brief Democratic incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing Republican challenger John Nagel in the race for Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District. Omar was first elected to Congress in 2018 and is seeking a fifth term. Election results will begin coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.



Democratic incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing Republican challenger John Nagel in the race for Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District.

Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District includes Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center, Crystal, parts of Edina, Golden Valley, New Hope, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Anthony, Fort Snelling, Columbia Heights, Fridley, Hilltop, St. Anthony and part of Spring Lake Park.

FULL LIST: Minnesota 2026 election results

Minnesota CD-5 election results

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Who is Ilhan Omar?

Big picture view:

Ilhan Omar was first elected to Congress in 2018. She became the first African refugee to serve in Congress and the first woman of color to represent Minnesota.

The backstory:

Omar has frequently been the target of attacks from President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

Federal investigators raided her home in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 12. Department of Homeland Security leaders say it is part of an ongoing criminal investigation related to allegations related to fraud.

Omar has not been charged with a crime and no evidence of any wrongdoing has been made public.

Current and former officials say they found some evidence in 2016 that her 2009 marriage to a man suspected of being her brother was fraudulent, according to a report from the New York Times. That marriage was reportedly to help the man secure a green card.

Who is John Nagel?

John Nagel is a lifelong resident of St. Louis Park. He served as a Minnesota state trooper for 30 years.

Nagel is running for lower taxes, stronger border security and stricter immigration policies.

Since retiring from the Minnesota State Patrol, Nagel has taught college courses, served on the security team for the Minnesota Twins and is a youth firearm instructor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. He has never served in public office.