Live election results: Minnesota governor

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The Brief U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, is running against Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, a Republican, to be the next governor of Minnesota. Election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Minnesota has an open governor's race for the first time since 2018 after Democrat Gov. Tim Walz decided not to seek a third term.



Democrat U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, a Republican, are running to replace Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who decided not to seek a third term .

Regardless of whether Klobuchar or Demuth wins, the Minnesota governor election will make history . Minnesota voters will be electing the state’s first woman governor. And, if Demuth wins, she will be the first Black governor of Minnesota.

FULL LIST: Minnesota 2026 election results

Minnesota governor election results

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Who is Amy Klobuchar?

Klobuchar, 66, is in her fourth Senate term, after being the first woman to represent Minnesota in the position – first running in 2006 after a career as a Hennepin County prosecutor. She briefly ran a presidential campaign in 2020.

Since winning her election in 2006, Klobuchar has held a seat in the U.S. Senate, rising to 14th in the Senate in seniority, and the third Democrat in Senate party leadership.

She had Gov. Walz’s endorsement and easily won the Democratic primary in August.

Klobuchar graduated from Wayzata High School and then went on to earn degrees from Yale University and the University of Chicago Law School. She is married to John Bessler, and together they have one daughter, Abigail.

In May, Klobuchar announced that Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer would be her running mate, putting him in the role of lieutenant governor if they win the election.

Who is Lisa Demuth?

Lisa Demuth has served as speaker of the Minnesota House since 2024 and served as minority leader before that. She was first elected to the House in 2018. She became the first Black lawmakers to serve in the role. Before entering the house she was a small business owner and served on the ROCORI school board.

Demuth won the Republican nomination for governor as somewhat of a dark-horse candidate, beating out a crowded field including GOP-endorsed candidate Kendall Qualls and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Demuth’s platform centers on reducing taxes and regulations, combating government fraud, strengthening public safety and reshaping education, according to her campaign website.

Last fall, Demuth announced that attorney and former small business owner Ryan Wilson would join her ticket as lieutenant governor . Wilson ran for state auditor in 2022 and lost to incumbent Julie Blaha . He currently resides in Maple Grove with his wife and four children.