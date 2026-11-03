Live election results: Minnesota 7th Congressional District

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The Brief Republican incumbent Rep. Michelle Fischbach faces Democrat Erik Osberg in the race for Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District. Fischbach is seeking Election results will begin coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.



Republican incumbent Rep. Michelle Fischbach is facing Democrat Erik Osberg in the race for Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District.

Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District covers western Minnesota including all of Big Stone, Chippewa, Clay, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Marshall, Meeker, Morrison, Murray, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Roseau, Sibley, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine counties and parts of Becker, Brown, Hubbard and Stearns counties.

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Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Who is Michelle Fischbach?

Rep. Michelle Fischbach was first elected to Congress in 2020 after unseating Democrat Rep. Collin Peterson. She currently serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and the Rules Committee. She previously served in the Minnesota Senate from 1996 to 2018. In 2011, she became the first woman in the state to become Senate President.

She first got involved in politics as an intern to Rudy Boschwitz, then a U.S. Senator for Minnesota. In 1994, Fischbach became the first woman elected to the Paynesville City Council, where she served until she was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 1996.

Fischbach is a native Minnesotan. She received a B.A. in Political Science from St. Cloud State University and a J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law. She lives on a hobby farm in the Paynesville area with her husband Scott.

Who is Erik Osberg?

Erik Osberg is a "husband, father, former small business owner, current county employee, and working-class Minnesotan," according to his campaign website.

Osberg is running to defend the constitution and get corporate money out of politics, for healthcare for all and federal funding for education and to strengthen rural economies. His campaign has "pledged to end the influence of Citizens United" and did not accept corporate PAC money and 100% of their fundraising has reportedly come from individual donors.