Live election results: Minnesota 2nd Congressional District

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The Brief Republican Minnesota Senator Eric Pratt and Democrat Matt Little are running for Minnesota’s Second Congressional District seat. The position opened after Rep. Angie Craig decided not to seek re-election after holding the position since 2019. Election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.



Democrat Matt Little and Republican Minnesota Senator Eric Pratt are running for Minnesota's Second Congressional District seat, after Rep. Angie Craig decided not to run for reelection.

CD-2 covers the southern Twin Cities metro area and parts of southeastern Minnesota, including all of Dakota, Le Sueur and Scott counties and parts of Rice and Washington counties.

FULL LIST: Minnesota 2026 election results

Minnesota 2nd Congressional District election results

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Who is Matt Little?

Little lives in New Market Township but grew up in Lakeville. He currently owns a law firm where he fights "big insurance companies for seniors and those with disabilities," his campaign website says.

In 2010, he was elected to Lakeville’s City Council. In 2012, while in law school, Little became the Mayor of Lakeville and won the seat again in 2014.

Later, in 2016, Little was elected state senator, representing Lakeville, Farmington and southern Dakota County. During his time as state senator, he authored over 60 bipartisan bills.

If elected, Little is looking to lower prices and boost the economy. He is also looking to regulate AI and data centers, and wants to work to get ICE out of Minnesota.

Who is Sen. Eric Pratt?

Sen. Pratt is from Prior Lake. He started his public service on the Prior Lake-Savage School Board, and was later elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012, and has since kept the position.

If elected, Sen. Pratt is looking to lower the cost of building a home, protect social security, build the economy and support farmers.