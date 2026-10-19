Minnesota election 2026: How to vote and what’s on your ballot

The Brief Minnesota's general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Two of the major statewide races on the ballot are for U.S. Senate and Minnesota governor. Early, in-person voting is currently underway. Voters can also vote absentee by mail or in person.



Minnesota’s 2026 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here’s what voters need to know about registration, early voting, absentee ballots, polling places, candidates and what will appear on their ballots.

When is the 2026 Minnesota general election? Key dates

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, but Minnesota voters can cast ballots before Election Day through absentee voting, mail voting and in-person early voting.

Timeline:

Below are some key dates you need to know.

Sept. 18: Absentee ballots available

Oct. 16: Early, in-person voting begins

Oct. 20: Recommended deadline to apply for an absentee ballot

Nov. 2: Last day to vote early in person

Nov. 3: Election Day

What’s on my ballot in Minnesota?

You can see a sample of what's on your ballot on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website. You just need to enter your address or zip code.

All Minnesota voters will have these races on their general election ballot:

U.S. Senate

U.S. House of Representatives

Governor and Lt. Governor

Secretary of State

State Auditor

Attorney General

Minnesota Senate

Minnesota House of Representatives

Constitutional Amendment

Judicial Seats

Some voters may have one or more of these races on their ballot:

County Officials

City Officers

School Board Members

Township Officers

Local ballot questions

How to vote early in Minnesota

What you can do:

Early voting for Minnesota began on Friday, Oct. 16. This year, early voting is now more like voting on Election Day. Voters will be able to fill out a ballot and feed it directly into a tabulator.

Each county is required to have at least one location for early voting. For most counties, the early voting center is located at a government center or county courthouse. However, some counties – like Hennepin and Ramsey counties, for example – have multiple centers set up in government centers, city halls, churches, and universities across the counties.

Click here to find an early voting center in your county.

How to vote by mail in Minnesota

Requesting an absentee ballot:

Anyone eligible to vote in Minnesota can submit an absentee ballot.

Minnesota voters can apply online for an absentee ballot. You can also download an absentee ballot application and return the complete application to your county by email, mail or fax.

You do not need to be registered to vote to apply for an absentee ballot. If you are not yet registered to vote, you will be sent voter registration materials with your ballot.

Officials recommend you apply for an absentee ballot at least two weeks before Election Day. The recommended deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the 2026 general election is Tuesday, Oct. 20.

How to return your ballot:

There are three ways to return your absentee ballot:

Return your ballot by mail: Your ballot will not count if it is not received by Election Day, regardless of when it was postmarked. You can track your absentee ballot Your ballot will not count if it is not received by Election Day, regardless of when it was postmarked. You can track your absentee ballot here

Drop off your ballot: Ballots must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day and must be Ballots must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day and must be returned to the office that sent the ballot during office hours. However, some jurisdictions do have ballot drop boxes that can be used 24 hours a day.

Have someone else drop off your ballot: A person can drop off ballots for up to three other voters. They will need to show identification with name and signature when returning a ballot for someone else.

Where is my polling place?

You can find your polling place here on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website. Enter your address to see where you vote on Election Day, what's on your ballot, your precincts and districts and more important voting information.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Can I register to vote on Election Day in Minnesota?

You can check your voter registration or register to vote here.

If you are not already registered to vote or need to update your voter registration, you can do so at your early voting location or your polling place on Election Day if you show proof of residence.

What do I need to bring to vote?

If you are already registered to vote, you do not need to bring anything with you to vote.

To register to vote or update your voter registration at your polling place or early voting location, you will need to bring proof of residence, which can be one of the following:

ID with current name and address

Valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID; or a receipt for any of these.

Tribal ID with name, address, photo and signature.

Photo ID and a document with current name and address

Approved photo IDs (the ID can be expired):

Driver's license, state ID or learner’s permit issued by any state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military or Veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID

Approved documents (can be shown on an electronic device):

Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election. Some options include a phone, TV or internet bill, a bank or credit card statement or bill or a solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water bill.

Residential lease or rent agreement valid through Election Day

Current student fee statement

Registered voter who can confirm your address

A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address – known as 'vouching.' A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters, but you can’t vouch for others if someone vouched for you.

Find more information on how to register to vote here.

When will Minnesota election results be reported?

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Oct. 21 Minnesota gubernatorial debate on FOX 9

FOX 9 will air the final gubernatorial debate before the Minnesota general election.

FOX 9 is co-producing a televised debate between Minnesota gubernatorial candidates U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and House Speaker Lisa Demuth, in partnership with several Gray Media television stations.

How to watch:

You can watch the debate live on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX9.com, the FOX LOCAL app and FOX 9's YouTube channel. FOX 9 coverage of the debate will b

6:30 p.m. - Debate preview

7 p.m. - Minnesota gubernatorial debate

8 p.m. - Debate analysis

FOX 9 coverage of the debate will begin at 6:30 p.m. The 60-minute debate will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, followed by an hour of post-debate analysis.