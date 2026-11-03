Minnesota non-presidential year voting record set with nearly 1 million ballots cast

The Brief Minnesota voters came out in full force for the 2026 midterm election, surpassing the previous record for ballots cast. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says that as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, officials had accepted 983,558 ballots. Of the ballots counted so far, 699,815 were cast in person and 283,743 were returned by mail. FOX 9 will have up-to-date election coverage before and after races are called.



Minnesotans have broken a record this election cycle, submitting more ballots than ever previously counted in a non-presidential election.

Minnesota voting record set

What we know:

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says that as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, officials had accepted 983,558 ballots. Of the ballots counted so far, 699,815 were cast in person and 283,743 were mail-in.

In comparison to the previous midterm election, 673,360 people voted early in 2022.

Dig deeper:

Officials say that roughly 170,000 absentee ballots still had not been returned as of Tuesday morning, and all ballots must be delivered by 5 p.m. to be counted.

Officials warn that Minnesotans still holding an absentee ballot should no longer mail it, but instead drop it off at their local election office.

Absentee ballots arriving on Tuesday are expected to push the total past 1 million, further distancing the new record.

Why you should care:

On election night, polling places will remain open until 8 p.m., and anyone in line by then can still cast a ballot.

Every voter is assigned to a specific polling place, which can be found here.

Voters who have not registered beforehand can do so at their polling place, but will need proof of residence, such as a driver's license or utility bill.

Early voting record

Big picture view:

Minnesotans also set an early voting record this election as well.

As of Oct. 29, the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office said it had accepted 728,961 absentee ballots after six weeks of early voting – a 61.3% increase over the same point in the 2022 midterm election.

At the same time, Minneapolis had also accepted 52,661 absentee ballots, also topping its all-time non-presidential election record.

What's next:

Anyone with questions or concerns about ballots or potential election interference can contact the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office at 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) or by text at 651-217-3862 until 8 p.m.

You can watch up-to-date results as they come in before, after and during the election as part of FOX 9’s election coverage.