Live election results: Minnesota 6th Congressional District

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The Brief Republican Rep. Tom Emmer and Democrat Doug Chapin are vying to represent Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District. Emmer is the incumbent, seeking his seventh consecutive term to represent Stearns, Benton, Wright, Sherburne and Carver counties and most of Anoka County. Election results will begin coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.



Republican Rep. Tom Emmer and Democrat Doug Chapin are vying to represent Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District, covering the western Twin Cities metro and central Minnesota, including parts of Anoka County and a few precincts in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

FULL LIST: Minnesota 2026 election results

Minnesota CD-6 election results

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Who is Tom Emmer?

Rep. Tom Emmer’s political career began when he served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2004-2008.

He was then sworn into office in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015, and was elected House Majority Whip in 2022.

As a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, Emmer has previously faced backlash for telling Somalis to 'go the hell back to where they came from' at a town hall event in June 2026.

Who is Doug Chapin?

Chapin, a former University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs professor and an attorney based in Hanover, Minnesota, previously spent time working on election policy at the Pew Charitable Trusts and U.S. Senate Rules Committee before making a run for the Senate seat.

As a candidate, he said throughout his campaign that he supported universal health care and eliminating the cap on Social Security taxes, opposed the president's tariff policies, and called for ending the War in Iran.

"Everywhere I go across this district, I hear the same thing: people are tired of being taken for granted. They’re ready for a representative who works as hard for this district as they do. That’s the campaign we’re building and between now and November, we’re going to keep showing up everywhere," Chapin previously said in a DFL-backed statement after winning the primary election.