Driver involved in fatal crash in Eagan charged, current whereabouts unknown

The Brief Humberto Zeferino De Los Santos, 23, faces one felony count of leaving the scene of a collision (resulting in death) after a crash that occurred on June 29, 2024. Authorities say the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 55 and Lexington Avenue, and afterward, De Los Santos fled the scene to a nearby hotel, but was gone before they were able to execute a search warrant. Police have asked the brother of De Los Santos to call them to speak about what occurred, but he has not, which is required under Minnesota statute. His current whereabouts are not known.



A man whose current whereabouts are unknown faces charges after authorities say he ran a red light and crashed into another car, killing his brother and another passenger, in June 2024.

Eagan fatal crash driver charged

What we know:

Humberto Zeferino De Los Santos, 23, faces one felony count of leaving the scene of a collision (resulting in death) after a crash that occurred on June 29, 2024.

Dig deeper:

According to charges filed in Dakota County, around 3:05 p.m. that day, Eagan police and the Minnesota State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 55 and Lexington Avenue on the report of a vehicle traffic accident.

Upon arrival, troopers observed two heavily damaged vehicles at the intersection on the eastbound side – a black 2011 Lincoln MKX (with Minnesota plates which had heavy front-end damage) and a black 2011 Volkswagen Jetta (with California plates which had heavy passenger side damage).

At the scene, troopers learned that two passengers of the Jetta were transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital in critical condition, and later both passengers died from injuries they sustained in the crash.

Troopers later determined the crash was captured on traffic cameras, and the Lincoln MKX was the vehicle that had run a red light and caused the crash, according to charges.

Witnesses at the scene say the driver of the Jetta was a Hispanic man with dark hair, possibly in his 30s, and had fled the scene wearing dark pants and a light blue shirt with blood on it.

Charges state that one witness was able to provide three photographs to authorities, who were able to use them to determine that he was staying at a hotel nearby.

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant for a room that he had been staying in, and found the light blue shirt with blood on it behind a refrigerator. Pay stubs and an ID were also traced back to De Los Santos, who was the registered owner of the Jetta at the time the crash occurred.

Big picture view:

One of the passengers of the Jetta was determined to De Los Santos’ brother.

When contacted by authorities, another brother, who was not involved in the crash, said that De Los Santos admitted he had been driving at the time it happened, but that he got scared and ran afterward, according to the charges.

What's next:

Authorities have asked the brother to have De Los Santos call them to speak after the crash, but he has not yet, which is required under Minnesota statute.

His current whereabouts are unknown.